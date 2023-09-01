Abu Dhabi: As part of its safety inspection initiative for LPG gas systems in buildings across the emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Gas Safety Committee has issued three circulars that will ensure compliance with safety and fire prevention requirements. Initiated by the Department of Energy, the Gas Safety Committee represents twelve Abu Dhabi government entities.

The first circular prohibits wholesale supply or sale of LPG from sources outside of the UAE’s national petroleum companies while the second prohibits retail outlets from the sale of gas cylinders. The third circular directs economic entities to utilise available central gas systems in their buildings and refrain from using gas cylinders.

The first circular by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), a member of Gas Safety Committee, concerns the prohibition of wholesale supply or sale of LPG from sources outside of the UAE’s national petroleum companies. All economic entities that supply gas within Abu Dhabi are requested to abide by this circular, failing which, the violators shall be subject to penalties outlined in the violations schedule, ranging from financial fines to closure.

H.E. Mohamed Munif Al Mansoori, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Business Centre stated, “We are keen to actively participate in the initiatives of the Gas Safety Committee. With this circular, we are assuming a central role in promoting awareness and emphasising the regulations and procedures that economic facilities need to abide by. We are committed to ensuring the safety of lives and properties in Abu Dhabi and are contributing to this effort by releasing this circular. We are also taking an active part in field inspections of facilities to oversee compliance with the required controls and regulations.”

The second circular by the Gas Safety Committee is for all retail outlets, such as grocery stores and supermarkets and prohibits their sale of gas cylinders. It outlines violations and regulations in this regard, with penalties ranging from a first-time fine of AED 3,000 to closure of the retail outlet in case it is discovered to be selling gas cylinders.

The third circular by the Gas Safety Committee is directed at owners and managers of economic and business facilities in Abu Dhabi. It concerns maintenance contracts for central LPG systems and the facilities are directed to utilise available central gas systems in their buildings and refrain from using gas cylinders. The circular also emphasises the necessity of concluding authorised maintenance contracts for their approved gas systems and meeting the circular requirements before the end of 2023.

The Gas Safety Committee is composed of twelve Abu Dhabi government entities and includes the Department of Government Support, Department of Economic Development, Department of Municipalities and Transport, Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, the Statistics Center – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, the Integrated Transport Center, and Abu Dhabi National Distribution Company (ADNOC Distribution). This committee is mandated to follow up on the safety inspection initiative for LPG gas systems in buildings across the Emirate.

About Abu Dhabi Department of Energy

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy was established in 2018 with a vision of powering Abu Dhabi's economy, sustaining its people, and protecting the environment. It enacts and develops policies, regulations, and strategies to support the emirate’s energy transition, develop its people capabilities, and create an efficient energy system. It protects consumers and minimises the sector's environmental impact while ensuring the availability of dependable, safe, and affordable energy and related services by harnessing the latest technology.

For more information, please visit the DoE.gov.ae or follow our social media channels for the latest news and updates.

Twitter: @abudhabithe DoE

Instagram: @abudhabithe DoE

LinkedIn: Department of Energy Abu Dhabi

YouTube: Department of Energy Abu Dhabi

For media enquiries, please contact Acorn Strategy at prteam@acornstrategy.com