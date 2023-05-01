Appointed the first official Crown Jeweller in 1843, Garrard has proudly played its part in British royal history ever since, creating jewels that have captured imaginations throughout the world. From the legendary setting of the Cullinan I diamond to Queen Mary’s Crown, which will be worn by Camilla The Queen Consort for King Charles III’s Coronation, Garrard has crafted some of the most incredible jewels in the Royal Family’s possession, with many of them part of the Crown Jewels, one of the most famous collections in existence.

The King has promised a modernised coronation, yet it will also be rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry, including the Coronation Regalia. Recognisable historic jewels, such as the Sovereign’s Sceptre, Queen Mary’s Consort Crown and the Imperial State Crown, will feature prominently in the coronation, all of which were created or significantly remodelled by Garrard during its time as Crown Jeweller.

A new Imperial State Crown was crafted by Garrard in 1937 for the coronation of George VI. Closely resembling the crown that preceded it, which was remodelled by Garrard in 1911, and set with the Cullinan II diamond in the centre. Also known as the Second Star of Africa, the Cullinan II was cut from the famous Cullinan Diamond, the largest diamond ever discovered.

The crowning glory in the Crown Jewels, the Imperial State Crown is the 10th version of this historic creation. It will be worn by King Charles III after the coronation ceremony, as he leaves Westminster Abbey, and when the monarch appears before the public on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, just as his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, did for her coronation.

Camilla, Queen Consort, will wear a modified version of Queen Mary’s Crown, created by Garrard in 1911. The design was inspired by Queen Alexandra’s Consort Crown, which was also crafted by Garrard. Paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, Buckingham Palace also announced Queen Mary’s Crown will be reset with the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds, part of Queen Elizabeth II’s personal jewellery collection and frequently worn by Her Late Majesty as brooches. The choice of Queen Mary’s Crown is the first time in recent history that an existing crown will be worn for the Coronation of a Consort instead of a new commission being made.

One of the most recognisable of the Crown Jewels of Britain, the Sovereign’s Sceptre has undergone several alterations throughout its history, with the most recent, and most significant, in 1910, when King George V requested Garrard create a setting for the extraordinary 530 carat Cullinan I diamond to be framed within.

Originally made at the request of King Charles II, the Sovereign’s Sceptre has been used in every coronation since 1661 and will play a leading role in the coronation ceremony on 6th May. The moment that King Charles III is handed the Sovereign’s Sceptre, together with the other sacred objects that make up the Coronation Regalia, marks the formal investiture of His Majesty’s regal power.

Joanne Milner, CEO of Garrard, said of Garrard’s historic relationship with the British Royal Family. “Garrard has served many kings and queens throughout our history. We are so proud that these historic pieces of regalia, which were crafted in our workshop, will play such a significant role in the coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla.”

On display in Garrard’s flagship boutique on Albemarle Street, Mayfair, is the royal ledger that includes the first ever royal commission in 1735, from Frederick, Prince of Wales. Other royal visitors to 24 Albemarle Street are recorded in Garrard’s visitor’s book. Signatures include that of King George VI on 20th April 1937 to approve the Imperial State Crown after its remounting by Garrard, ahead of his coronation in May; Queen Elizabeth II, then Princess Elizabeth, who visited twice with her sister, Princess Margaret, in 1946 and 1947; Princess Diana; and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.

To celebrate this momentous moment in British history, Garrard has created two commemorative Aloria jewels set with calibré cut purple amethysts. The colour of royalty, the amethysts trace the heart-shape Sovereign motif. Inspired by the setting of the Cullinan I diamond at the top of the Sovereign’s Sceptre, the motif is closely entwined with both the history of Garrard and this iconic piece of Coronation regalia.

Handcrafted in 18 carat white gold with diamonds and stamped with the official Coronation Hallmark, the Aloria amethyst pendant and earrings are limited-edition pieces.

-Ends-

About Garrard

Set in the heart of London since 1735, Garrard’s royal legacy lives on in exceptional handcrafted jewels that are the essence of modern elegance. From the legendary setting of the Cullinan I diamond, the world’s largest cut and colourless diamond, to glittering tiaras worn at state occasions, this unparalleled heritage remains an enduring source of inspiration for Garrard. After almost 300 years, the House’s industry-leading designers, gemmologists and craftspeople continue to be entrusted with extraordinary new designs for royalty and private clients, alongside the exquisite jewels in Garrard’s collections, each of which bears the quintessential British hallmarks of heritage and handcraftsmanship.

