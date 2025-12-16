Development of modern high-end Grade A logistics real estate that meets international construction and sustainability standards offer attractive options for tenants

Focus to be on the Saudi metropolises of Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam

Hamburg, Germany-Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: GARBE Industrial, one of the leading developers, providers and managers of logistics and light industrial real estate in Germany and Europe, and ARTAR, a leading real estate developer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a landmark joint venture. The joint venture will operate under the name of “AG Logistics Partners”.

This strategic partnership will drive the development of next-generation logistics facilities across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, fuelling economic diversification and reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics powerhouse.

The joint venture will focus on delivering premium-grade warehouses and distribution centers in key economic hubs, including Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam. Over the next five years, the partnership aims to develop several international-standard logistics properties. Each facility will be designed to the highest sustainability benchmarks, incorporating advanced automation, energy-efficient systems, and smart design principles. These features ensure the assets can meet the growing demands of the e-commerce, manufacturing, and trade sectors. With the Kingdom’s rapid expansion and the strong demand driven by Vision 2030, modern Grade A industrial and logistics spaces are increasingly scarce, creating a significant supply gap that the joint venture aims to address.

“This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 transformation,” said Sulaiman AlRashid, CEO of ARTAR. “By partnering with GARBE’s world-class expertise, we’re not just building warehouses — we’re creating the backbone of a resilient, future-ready supply chain that will drive prosperity for generations to come.”

Christopher Garbe, Managing Partner of GARBE Industrial, added: “Our ambition is to attain quality leadership in regard to modern high-end logistics real estate in Saudi Arabia within the framework of this joint venture. Working closely with ARTAR, we will merge local know-how with international experience in order to build up a highly productive logistics infrastructure that will attract international companies to Saudi Arabia.”

The signing of the Heads of Terms marks a major milestone in establishing the JV, with groundbreaking operations scheduled to commence in Q1 2026. This partnership underscores Saudi Arabia’s growing appeal to global investors, bolstered by its strategic location, ambitious infrastructure investments, and progressive business reforms under Vision 2030.

Just a few weeks ago, GARBE opened a new office in the Dubai International Financial Centre. The expansion marks an important step in the company’s international growth strategy, as it continues to strengthen its presence in the Middle East.

About GARBE Industrial GmbH & Co. KG:

GARBE Industrial GmbH & Co. KG (“GARBE Industrial”), headquartered in Hamburg, is one of the leading platforms for logistics and light industrial real estate in Germany and wider Europe. For over 25 years, the company has counted among the independent partners for transport and logistics service providers, the trade sector and the manufacturing industry. As a developer, operator and investor, GARBE Industrial covers the entire value chain of real property – developing, buying or selling, acquiring, letting, administrating and financing high-end light industrial real estate in transport nodes and industrial sites inside and outside Germany. At the moment, GARBE Industrial has around 7.0 million square metres of lettable area and a property development pipeline of around 2.1 million square metres in Germany and elsewhere in Europe under management that represent real assets and fund assets in a combined value of approximately 10.9 billion euros (as of 30 June 2025).

About ARTAR:

ARTAR is a diversified investment-holding group founded in 1992 and headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Its core operations span construction, real estate, and investment management. Over time, the group has expanded into sectors including mining, agriculture, healthcare, energy, and manufacturing through various subsidiaries and joint ventures. Backed by extensive experience, strong local and international partnerships, and a long-term strategic vision, ARTAR remains committed to sustainable development and regional economic growth.

