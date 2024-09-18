Sharjah based hospital Galean was awarded the prestigious accreditation from the Joint Commission International (JCI). JCI is recognized as a global leader for health care quality of care and patient safety. Gaelan Hospital is a part of UAE headquartered international conglomerate Ghassan Aboud Group.

Notably, JCI found that Galean met “international health care quality standards for patient care and organisation management”.

Commenting on the accreditation, Ahmad Aboud, Group CFO at Ghassan Aboud Group said “Gaelan is equipped for the most advanced medical equipment and facilities and provides services across several specialities. This recognition by JCI is a testament our team’s capabilities and experience. We are committed to advancing healthcare excellence in the UAE in the coming years”

In more than 70 countries, JCI partners with hospitals, clinics, and academic medical centres, health systems and agencies, government ministries, academia, and international advocates to promote rigorous standards of care and to provide solutions for achieving peak performance.

As the international leader in standards development promoting quality and safety in health care organizations, JCI is currently the world’s leading accreditor that reaches across the full continuum of care.

Gaelan Hospital is a one-day surgery hospital that operates an integrated system that includes preventive, curative and rehabilitative healthcare options. Gaelan has established itself as a reliable healthcare destination for families looking for comprehensive healthcare in Sharjah, UAE.

Gaelan is committed to making healthcare more accessible to everyone in the UAE – and is approved by a wide range of well-known insurance providers, including our recent inclusions of Daman and Sukoon amongst other market leading insurance providers.

Ghassan Aboud Group is engaged in several key economic sectors including automotive, food, retail, hospitality, logistics, healthcare and digital platforms. The group is also engaged in transformative public-private partnerships in the food and automotive industries.