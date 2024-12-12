Saudi Arabia continues its regional and global leadership role in aviation security, with GACA as the Chair of the Civil Aviation Security Committee of the Arab Civil Aviation Organization.

GACA promotes the role of innovation and youth in civil aviation at the event, in line with the Saudi Aviation Strategy and Vision 2030.

Muscat, Oman: Saudi Arabia’s global leadership was on full display during the 2024 edition of Security Week hosted by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) in Muscat, Oman from 9 - 12 December.

Under the theme of "Sustainable Future of Aviation Through Security", this year's event focused on the intersection of sustainability and security within the aviation industry, exploring innovative approaches and practices that drive global aviation progress.

GACA President His Excellency Mr. Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, who participated in a panel discussion on youth engagement alongside world aviation leaders, said:

“Saudi Arabia is proud of both its regional and global leadership roles in aviation security, particularly through GACA’s position as ACAO Security Chair in which it has been re-endorsed for a third consecutive term.”

“GACA is committed to an aviation security sector based on innovation that harnesses human capital, including maximizing the attractiveness of aviation security careers to young people. GACA’s Human Capability Development Strategy forecasts another 279,000 direct jobs will be required by 2030 to realize the Saudi Aviation Strategy’s growth objectives, providing huge career opportunities for young people.”

Saudi Arabia’s participation in Security Week 2024 is a continuation of the Kingdom’s sustained global efforts to collaborate with international partners, including through initiatives such as the United Nations Future Action Days, ICAO’s Next Generation of Aviation Professionals (NGAP), and IATA's career development programs.

Over 1000 government representatives from across the world in addition to aviation senior executives attended the event, alongside leading airlines, airports, and aviation services companies.

The ICAO 2024 Security Week was held in Muscat, Oman from 9 – 12 December 2024. For more information, visit www.icao.int/Meetings/securityweek2024/

About the Saudi Aviation Strategy and General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA):

The Saudi Aviation Strategy is transforming the entire Saudi aviation ecosystem to become the number one aviation sector in the Middle East by 2030, enabled by Vision 2030 and in line with the Kingdom’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy.

The Strategy is unlocking US$100 billion in private and government investment across the Kingdom’s airports, airlines, and aviation support services. The Strategy will extend Saudi Arabia’s connectivity, triple annual passenger traffic, establish two global long-haul connecting hubs, and increase air cargo capacity.

The Saudi Aviation Strategy is led by the Kingdom’s aviation regulator, the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA). GACA’s regulatory mission is to develop the air transport industry in accordance with the latest international standards, strengthen the position of the Kingdom as a globally influential player in civil aviation, and enforce the relevant rules, regulations, and procedures to ensure air transport safety and security, and sustainability.