Muscat: General Automotive Company (GAC), the official distributor for Mitsubishi Vehicles in Oman, was recently awarded the ‘2021 Best Performance Award’ in Accessories Sales by Mitsubishi Motors Middle East and Africa (MMMEA). GAC was presented with this coveted award, which it received for the outstanding accessory sales it achieved, at the recently held MMMEA 2022 Middle East Regional After Sales Marketing Conference in Dubai, UAE.

Receiving the award at the conference on behalf of GAC, were Mohammad Al Farei, Chief Operating Officer – Zubair Automotive Group, Manoj Ranade – General Manager, GAC, Ashraf Mustafa Osman – National Service Manager, GAC, and Srinu Tirunari – Head of Parts, GAC.

On receiving the award, Mohammad Al Farei said, “It is an honour to be recognised by MMMEA with a ‘Best Performance Award’ for Accessories Sales for the year 2021, despite the challenging business environment we have faced since the pandemic. As a result of the award, we have further validated our leading position in the industry, our strong expertise, the exceptional value we offer our customers and our commitment to customer satisfaction across Oman. We would like to thank MMMEA and all our customers for their continuous support.”

The Mitsubishi brand enjoys one of the largest and most loyal customer bases in the Sultanate, and for good reason. As its official distributor, GAC is committed to excellence and continues to invest heavily in its employees and infrastructure. As a result, GAC boasts a highly motivated and qualified workforce, dedicated to maximising customer satisfaction, right from the moment they walk into the Showroom for the first time all the way through every stage of the ownership experience.

"The entire GAC team has demonstrated exceptional ability in promoting our products while also maintaining the highest levels of customer satisfaction. This award is no doubt a result of their hard work, exceptional performance, and steadfast commitment to the brand. This is why winning this award is such a great source of pride for us, as well as an incentive to do even better this year,” commented Manoj Ranade.

For more information on the award or the Mitsubishi range of vehicles, visit GAC’s Mitsubishi showrooms in Athaibah, Barka, Ibri, Buali, Sur, Sohar, Nizwa and Salalah or follow ‘MitsubishiMotorsOman’ on Facebook or @mitsubishioman on Twitter.

-Ends-