Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: G42, the leading UAE-born artificial intelligence and cloud computing holding technology company, has announced its partnership with the upcoming Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) 2022 as its Strategic AI partner. Held in association with Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), ADFW will run from the 14th to 18th of November.

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, G42’s big data analytics and AI solutions company, will deliver a Ted-Talk style presentation on “Maximizing the awesome power of data” on 16th November.

Adrian Hobbs, Chief Platform Officer at G42 Cloud, will take part in a panel discussion at the Fintech Festival, titled “Warning! Market at Risk”, to talk over security for financial markets and possible strategies and solutions to prevent malicious cyber risks. He will be joined by representatives from Google Cloud Security, Universita LUM and Amagis Capital Group.

In addition, C-suites from the newly formed 42X Fund established in partnership with Abu Dhabi Growth Fund (ADG) with the aim to open a strategic corridor between the east and west and partner with leading and global private equity firms, will attend ADFW’s Asset Abu Dhabi Investor’s Forum Day.

Peng Xiao, Group CEO of G42, said: “We are excited to be the Strategic AI Partner of ADFW 2022 and bring forth our various companies with FinTech solutions and services. We look forward to contributing to the dialogue on AI-driven digitalization of the finance sector and having meaningful conversations about the capabilities of AI in finance.”

Focused on building Abu Dhabi’s position as a world-class financial hub, the event will bring together global financial market leaders from a wide array of backgrounds including financial technology and innovation, start-ups, venture capitals, investment firms, asset managements, and relevant economic regulatory bodies from around the world, who will convene in the emirate to discuss and tackle the current economic and financial status on the global agenda, harnessing this opportunity to shape the future direction of the sector.

G42’s operating companies, Presight, G42 Cloud and Injazat, along with the 42X Fund team will have a presence at ADFW. Presight will showcase its AI solutions focusing on financial intelligence, including fraud detection, anti-money laundering, credit risk

management, counter-terrorism financing, auditing and cryptoanalysis, while G42 Cloud’s team will discuss the importance of data sovereignty and how the company offers a unique offering to ‘data mesh’, creating a federated data lake and management platform for customers. Injazat will be available to discuss its fintech solutions focusing on sustainability and cybersecurity.

As a group, G42 continuously promotes the critical role AI plays in the fintech sector, from collecting and analyzing data to safeguarding transactions, streamlining processes and much more. The company acknowledges the great responsibility that comes along with this advanced technology and the applications of AI in fintech, which require proper and secure management.

About G42

G42 is a global leader in creating visionary artificial intelligence for a better tomorrow. Born in Abu Dhabi and operating across the world, G42 champions AI as a powerful force for good. Its people are constantly reimagining what technology can do, applying advanced thinking and innovation to accelerate progress and tackle society’s most pressing problems.

G42 is driving change in the region and beyond, joining forces with nations, corporations and individuals to create the infrastructure for tomorrow’s world. From molecular medicine to space travel and everything in between, G42 realizes exponential possibilities, today.

For further information visit www.g42.ai.

