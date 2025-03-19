Accelerated AI inference enables rapid, ensemble-based forecasting for improved accuracy

Allows for faster and more granular insight into extreme weather events, empowering governments, infrastructure operators, and industries to safeguard lives and critical assets

Abu Dhabi, UAE – G42 and NVIDIA announced a major milestone in their collaboration on AI-powered climate technology, introducing a groundbreaking hyper-local, weather forecasting system. Building on the two companies’ initial collaboration partnership, which established the Earth-2 Climate Tech Lab in Abu Dhabi, the generative downscaling model offers faster, more cost-effective simulations, as well as the ability to predict extreme events by learning the small-scale physics of the region.

Inception, a G42 company, has customized CorrDiff (a part of the NVIDIA’s Earth-2 platform), to provide detailed 200-meter resolution forecasts for Abu Dhabi and other urban areas. The much-improved level of granularity sets a benchmark in micro-weather simulations and high-resolution forecasting tailored to specific urban environments. This enables governments, industries, and communities to anticipate the impact of extreme weather with timely warnings and effective response measures. Core42, G42’s digital infrastructure company, will host the platform and provide accelerated compute and inference services leveraging NVIDIA hardware.

As an example, and shown in the graphs above, G42 successfully conducted an end-to-end fog simulation over the UAE. This breakthrough enables enhanced fog forecasts, impacting the productivity and safety of people across sectors like Transportation, Logistics, Public Safety, Insurance, Renewable Energy, and Utilities. By improving safety, efficiency, and risk management capabilities, G42 has achieved remarkable enhancements in speed and cost-

effectiveness compared to traditional forecasting systems.

This is an important step towards realizing next-generation climate science and underpins the firm’s commitment to climate mitigation products, while contributing to wider sustainability efforts across the region.

Speaking about this new model, H.E. Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director General of the National Center of Meteorology UAE, said: “AI-powered weather forecasting has the potential to revolutionize high-quality, high-resolution weather and disaster management solutions, particularly in this accelerating phase of climate change. By enhancing prediction accuracy and enabling hyper-local, real-time forecasts, this technology empowers better decision-making and strengthens resilience against climate challenges. We are excited to see how these innovations will shape the future of sustainability and drive more effective, data-driven solutions.

The National Center of Meteorology UAE is rapidly embracing AI technologies for advanced weather forecasting and disaster management, positioning itself at the forefront of global efforts in weather and climate resilience.”

Andrew Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Inception said: “For AI to be truly transformative, it should be an accessible tool for governments and industries worldwide. Through our collaboration with NVIDIA, we are bringing cutting-edge forecasting capabilities within reach of those who need them most. Because CorrDiff is designed to adapt to local weather behaviors, this technology is not only improving forecasting for the UAE but can also be tailored for regions worldwide facing climate volatility. The ability to generate hyper-local predictions gives decision-makers the confidence to act faster, plan better, and build more resilient systems.

Beyond its impact on weather forecasting, this breakthrough has far-reaching applications in aviation, urban mobility, energy grid optimization, and environmental planning. Hyper-local insights can reduce flight delays, improve road safety, optimize renewable energy distribution, and support climate-adaptive urban development.”

“Hyper-local weather forecasting is becoming crucial to determining patterns and people positioning as climates around the world undergo change,” said Dion Harris, Senior Director of HPC and AI Factory Solutions at NVIDIA. “G42 is innovating using the NVIDIA Earth-2 platform to drive access to actionable information in areas that need it most.

Weather forecasting has always required significant computational power, but AI is redefining what’s possible. With Physics AI models for high-resolution climate modeling, we can now generate faster, more detailed, and more adaptive predictions. The scalability of accelerated computing allows us to process vast amounts of data efficiently, helping industries and governments better understand and respond to extreme weather patterns.”

The milestone reflects a growing global demand for AI-driven solutions to address climate challenges. As extreme weather events become more frequent and severe, AI-powered forecasting will play a crucial role in enabling nations to protect populations, safeguard infrastructure and build more resilient economies.

G42 is now exploring the expansion of this technology beyond the UAE, particularly in climate vulnerable regions across the Global South, such as Africa, South Asia, and Southeast Asia where accurate forecasting can be a critical tool for disaster preparedness and infrastructure resilience.

For more information, please visit: https://inceptionai.ai/inclimate/index.html.

