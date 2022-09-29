Abu Dhabi, UAE: G42, the leading UAE-based artificial intelligence and cloud computing technology company, announced its participation in GITEX GLOBAL, the world's largest tech and startup super-connector event. This is the first time G42 will appear as an exhibitor at GITEX. Through its exhibitor stand located inside the ‘AI Everything’ Hall (Hall 6A, Stand 20), the company will exhibit the breadth of its technology ecosystem and address questions about the present and future of technology and its role in societies.

Within the company’s two-story stand, G42’s operating companies will take center stage to offer interactive experiences and presentations from senior leaders that showcase the latest products and solutions across different industries, from energy-efficient data centers to AI-powered geospatial intelligence.

Peng Xiao, Group CEO, said: “At G42, we are inquisitive by nature and believe purposeful focus helps us understand where the world can go and the role we ought to play. To even the most complex question, we believe the answer is always ‘Yes’ and we constantly challenge ourselves to solve society’s greatest challenges. At GITEX, the wide spectrum of our ecosystem will be on display and we are eager to connect with innovators, thinkers and industry movers to advance society, together.”

Beyond participating as an event exhibitor, several of G42’s senior leaders – including Ashish Koshy, CEO of G42 Healthcare, and Dr. Prashanth Marpu, G42 Space Program Tech Lead – will be featured in panel discussions during the event.

G42onAIr, G42’s flagship video podcast, will record live from its stand throughout the conference, bringing in partners and G42 executives to encapsulate the atmosphere of innovation cultivated during GITEX.

Mansoor AlMansoori, Group Chief Operating Officer, said: “GITEX is a valuable opportunity to form new partnerships with like-minded people and organizations and accelerate the use of AI as a force for societal good on a national, regional and global scale. As a leading UAE-born AI and cloud computing company, we see this event as a tremendous opportunity to grow our business and connect with industry players. It is fortuitous to have our maiden participation at the 42nd edition of GITEX, and that makes it extra special for us.”

​​G42 develops high-impact technology solutions to solve the world’s most complex problems and is committed to leading the discovery of technology and how it can advance human potential and prosperity across various industry verticals. Through a robust business portfolio and partnerships with a growing network of leading global organizations, G42 is driving progress and developing cutting-edge technology across energy, cloud computing, data centers, healthcare, smart cities and more.

G42 will bring its technology and product offerings to life through its exhibitor stand located within the AI Everything Hall (Hall 6A, Stand 20). To learn more about G42’s participation at GITEX GLOBAL, visit our Eventbrite page – G42@GITEXGLOBAL

-Ends-

About G42

G42 is a global leader in creating visionary artificial intelligence for a better tomorrow. Born in Abu Dhabi and operating across the world, G42 champions AI as a powerful force for good. Its people are constantly reimagining what technology can do, applying advanced thinking and innovation to accelerate progress and tackle society’s most pressing problems.

G42 is driving change in the region and beyond, joining forces with nations, corporations and individuals to create the infrastructure for tomorrow’s world. From molecular medicine to space travel and everything in between, G42 realizes exponential possibilities, today.

For further information visit www.g42.ai.

For G42-related media enquires please contact:

Tony Luke, tony.luke@hkstrategies.com