Abu Dhabi, UAE – G42, the leading UAE-based AI and cloud computing company and global nonprofit ocean exploration organization OceanX, along with G-Tech Digital Asia (G-Tech), and the Government of the Republic of Indonesia via its Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment (CMMAI) have announced the signing of a Letter of Intent to establish a collaboration to develop ocean research to help protect the marine environment.

In furtherance of this proposed collaboration, G42 intends to deploy G42 Cloud’s large-scale cloud infrastructure and services, remote sensing drone systems by Bayanat, a publicly listed company at ADX in which G42 owns a majority stake, and cutting-edge marine genomics applications by G42 Healthcare in support of OceanX’s social welfare mission and its world-class marine research and media vessel the R/V OceanXplorer, to conduct an advanced, in-depth analysis of the coastal and oceanic environments.

The Letter of Intent was signed by Mohammad Firman Hidayat, Acting Deputy Coordinating Minister for Maritime Resources, Peng Xiao, Group CEO of G42, Vincent Pieribone, Vice Chairman of OceanX and Michel Hamilton, CEO of G-Tech.

The collaboration will support the aims of the Indonesian government, led by CMMAI, to improve the management of marine resources, including biodiversity and conservation of ecosystems, through the use of new technology and methodologies and OceanX’s broader mission to explore the ocean and bring it back to the world through educational media.

The project recognizes the importance of detailed mapping of marine resources through advanced technologies to protect and preserve the ocean environment and the livelihoods of the communities that rely on it. G42 will support OceanX and CMMAI research focusing on mapping fisheries and marine resources through data-driven e-DNA, socio-economic, and ecological characters in coastal-marine ecosystems. The proposed collaboration also includes training and knowledge transfer to build human capacity and supporting infrastructure for CMMAI.

In line with the UAE’s mandate to explore and leverage advanced technologies to spearhead the efforts towards environmental preservation, G42 is deploying its extensive portfolio of companies to develop new and better ways in which both public and private organizations can address some of the most pressing climate and environmental challenges.

Peng Xiao, Group CEO of G42, commented: “We are proud to collaborate with CMMAI and OceanX on this project to develop a greater understanding of Indonesia’s marine environment. Better data is vital to developing a more holistic view of our oceans’ condition, and through our work with OceanX, we are looking to support the development of new, tailored solutions and technologies that will help local authorities to protect the marine environment for the benefit of present and future generations.”

Dr. Prashanth Marpu, Director of the Geospatial Centre Of Excellence and Climate Action Program at Bayanat, said: “Oceans are highly complex environments, and monitoring and research can present many challenges to researchers and scientists working in this field. Bayanat is applying its expertise in real-time geospatial services and solutions and handling large-scale data to develop the tools that will allow the research community to leverage big data analysis of the maritime environment.”

Ray Dalio, Co-founder and Advisor to OceanX, added: “Advanced technology and data collection tools are essential to accelerating our understanding of the world’s oceans and our ability to protect them. OceanX’s collaboration with G42 and Indonesia will allow us to bring groundbreaking methods of data collection and analysis to our shared mission of exploring the ocean and bringing our discoveries to the world.”

-Ends-

For more information, please contact: Passant Awad

About G42

G42 is a global leader in creating visionary artificial intelligence for a better tomorrow. Born in Abu Dhabi and operating across the world, G42 champions AI as a powerful force for good. Its people are constantly reimagining what technology can do, applying advanced thinking and innovation to accelerate progress and tackle society’s most pressing problems.

G42 is driving change in the region and beyond, joining forces with nations, corporations and individuals to create the infrastructure for tomorrow’s world. From molecular medicine to space travel and everything in between, G42 realizes exponential possibilities, today.

For further information visit www.g42.ai

About OceanX

Oceanographic Research & Exploration Foundation (OceanX) is a mission to support scientists in exploring the ocean and bringing it back to the world through captivating media. Uniting leading media, science, and philanthropy partners, OceanX utilizes next-gen technology, fearless science, compelling storytelling, and immersive experiences to educate, inspire, and connect the world with the ocean and build a global community deeply engaged with understanding, enjoying, and protecting our oceans. OceanX is an initiative of Dalio Philanthropies, which furthers the diverse philanthropic interests of Dalio family members.

For more information, visit www.oceanx.org and follow OceanX on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and LinkedIn.