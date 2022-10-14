G42 Healthcare CEO, Ashish Koshy, participates in GITEX Disruptors Panel discussion, highlighting the positive impact of startups on the healthcare ecosystem

Dubai: Leading Abu Dhabi-based AI health-tech company, G42 Healthcare, demonstrated its pioneering solutions and innovation as part of G42’s maiden participation at GITEX Global, the world’s largest technology show, with the aim to invent a better healthcare ecosystem.

From democratizing data and multi-omics solutions to collaborating with governments and private sector enterprise to unlock the promise of precision care, G42 Healthcare dominated the health tech landscape with its cutting-edge sequencing technologies and AI powered digital solutions geared to improving health outcomes. Queries ranging from how do we invent a better global healthcare ecosystem to how AI powered digital solutions are improving health outcomes, were answered with a resounding yes via an integrated showcase of multi-omics, digital and environmental sciences solutions.

At the world’s largest tech show in Dubai, G42 Healthcare celebrated its strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services [AWS] to globalize its genomic sequencing, proteomics, and biobanking services that enable quick and efficient data storage and transfer to clients across the globe. With the AWS partnership, the company plans to deliver omics and insights as an on-demand service – where samples can be shipped to G42 Healthcare for sequencing, analysis and best-in-class genomic and proteomic data could be wired back to the client while stored safely and securely on the AWS cloud system.

The event also saw G42 Healthcare CEO, Ashish Koshy, participate in the GITEX Disruptors Panel discussion on October 12, speaking about emerging trends in fundraising and the robust innovation, agility, scale, and positive impact that startups from this part of the world are bringing to create transformative shift.

During a special presentation on How are AI powered Digital Solutions Improving Outcomes, Access & Value and Connecting Care ecosystems, G42 Healthcare showcased its digital platform and other solutions, designed to help save time, boost accuracy and efficiency across the entire patient journey.