Abu Dhabi — In line with its mission to develop a world-class healthcare ecosystem in the UAE and beyond, G42 Healthcare – a leading Abu Dhabi-based AI health-tech company, has announced a strategic collaboration with Israel-based Sheba Medical Center, a leading medical center rated among the top 10 hospitals in the world, on joint research projects and clinical trials across UAE and Israel in the future.

G42 Healthcare will team up with Sheba Medical Center on AI-driven solutions for research programs, infrastructure building, and collaborations for advancement in healthcare in multiple areas including cardiology, oncology, obstetrics, gynecology, diabetes, and fertility, to shape the future of healthcare across both the countries.

The collaboration, which highlights joint efforts and cooperation in medical research and healthcare technology following the signing of the Abraham Accords between UAE, Bahrain, Israel, and the US among others in 2020, will also focus on major healthcare investments and introducing cutting-edge innovations in healthcare in the UAE and Israel.

One of the key aspects of the collaboration will focus on leveraging the capabilities of G42 Healthcare’s Insights Research Organization and Solutions [IROS], the first UAE-based Contract Research Organization [CRO] that specializes in different areas of healthcare research including Real World Evidence and clinical trials in all therapeutic areas.

Ashish Koshy, Chief Executive Officer of G42 Healthcare, recently signed the strategic agreement with Professor Dr. Yitshak Kreiss, Director General of Sheba Medical Center, at the G42 Healthcare office in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi.

Talking about the collaboration, Ashish Koshy, Chief Executive Officer of G42 Healthcare, said: “As part of our collaboration with Sheba, we look forward to leveraging our state-of-the-art research capabilities and groundbreaking technologies to support scientific and ethical research, conducting clinical trials and reporting, expanding, and ensuring access to innovation for life-changing treatments. We envision a world where healthcare is realized to its truest potential, by encouraging prevention over treatment and unlocking the potential of personalized and preventive care to transform the traditional healthcare ecosystem.”

In his comments, Professor Dr. Yitshak Kreiss, Director General of Sheba Medical Center, said: “In line with Sheba Medical Center’s commitment to providing ‘hope without boundaries’, improving care, and supporting its patients in combating even the most complex conditions, we are always on the lookout for impactful collaborations. We are excited to partner with G42 Healthcare to accelerate clinical research and enhance patient access to novel treatments and help in improving patient outcomes with an emphasis on creating a better quality of life.”

With Sheba, G42 Healthcare will harness the real-world data and artificial intelligence-enabled services of IROS to support internationally leading standards of clinical research. IROS provides clinical trial services ranging from clinical project management, data management, medical writing and lab services, and technology solutions for RWE & RWD.

IROS is committed to providing intelligent and high-quality solutions to help develop new drugs and medications by leveraging state-of-the-art research capabilities and ground-breaking technologies to invigorate the generation of revolutionary treatments to address pressing healthcare challenges of the present and the future. G42 Healthcare and Sheba Medical Center aim to utilize these capabilities for clinical trials and joint research projects across both countries.

