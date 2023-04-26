Dubai, United Arab Emirates – G42 Cloud, a unit of Abu Dhabi’s artificial intelligence company G42, and regional digital solutions major, Gulf Business Machines (GBM) announce a collaboration aimed at bringing advanced technologies to regional enterprises and public sector entities.

As part of its ongoing focus on accelerating regional digital adoption via core technologies such as data, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and business automation, Gulf Business Machines has partnered with G42 Cloud to support regional enterprises with their end-to-end path to digital transformation securely and at scale. The new partnership will enable GBM to offer advanced technologies and solutions available on G42 cloud to its customers.

Gulf Business Machines (GBM) has extensive experience in providing digital solutions to a wide range of industry verticals including banking & finance, healthcare, public sector and others. This collaboration further advances GBM’s commitment to enable cutting edge technologies to the industries by combining the resources, technical expertise and industry knowledge of both organizations.

Working with G42 Cloud, GBM will enable enterprises and public sector to accelerate their pace of digital innovation and to realize incremental business value from Cloud adoption and transformation.

G42 Cloud CEO, Talal AlKaissi expressed the excitement around this occasion: “GBM has been at the forefront of driving significant value to regional businesses by providing world class digital solutions. Building on this strong foundation, we look forward to collaborating with GBM and strengthening the adoption of G42 Cloud’s unique sovereign cloud technology solutions and services by its clients. This collaboration will drive simplified onboarding to cloud for the regional enterprises and deliver cloud first solutions at scale in the UAE and beyond.”.

Mike Weston, CEO, GBM said, “G42 Cloud has always been dedicated to the advancement of digital infrastructures, with extensive success in transforming diverse industries. We are excited to enter this partnership with G42 Cloud which honors everything GBM stands for – our commitment to offering the most advanced digital solutions which will enable organizations to grow and tap into new opportunities using technology.”

-Ends-

About G42 Cloud

G42 Cloud is the region’s leading cloud provider. Since its inception in 2018, the company has focused on delivering a world-class, secure and scalable cloud platform that underpins digital transformation and sovereignty across the public sector and regulated industries. G42 Cloud’s infrastructure enables and benefits from the wider G42 group's technology ecosystem of AI enabled industry solutions to deliver superior performance and is designed to make organizations more intuitive, agile, and efficient to solve real-world challenges.

Today, G42 Cloud operates its ‘National Cloud’ product through multiple data centers and supports workloads that can be classified as:

• Secure - disconnected, single-tenant deployments

• Private - disconnected, single and multi-tenant deployments

• Connected - optional internet enabled, multi-tenant deployments

G42 Cloud is a G42 company, an Abu Dhabi based leading AI and Cloud Computing company, committed to inventing a better every day through the power of people and technology. G42 Cloud also operates the Artemis High Performance Computer, one of the world’s most powerful supercomputers, which it offers as a service to multiple clients and industries. Find out more at www.g42cloud.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram

Contact: Abhimanyu Gopalka, Senior Marketing Manager, Email: Abhimanyu.gopalka@g42cloud.ai

About Gulf Business Machines (GBM)

With more than 30 years of experience, 8 offices, and over 1,500 employees across the Middle East, Gulf Business Machines (GBM) is the region’s leading digital solution provider. As your end-to-end digital transformation partner, GBM offers the region’s broadest technology portfolio, including industry-leading infrastructure, digital business solutions, security, and services.

GBM has nurtured partnerships with the world’s leading technology companies and have invested in skills and resources to assist their customers on their path towards digital transformation.

For more information, please visit www.gbmme.com

For further information, please contact: