Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – G42 Cloud, a subsidiary of G42, a leading AI and cloud computing company and Commvault will expand their collaboration to make an intelligent data management services platform available in the UAE. This platform combines data protection and disaster recovery cloud offering with the right levels of data security, governance, and eDiscovery.

Over the last two years the pandemic has led businesses in the region to change the way they work. There is a huge impact on backup, including increased reliance on the cloud, plus security and compliance vulnerabilities and ransomware. The collaboration between G42 Cloud and Commvault enables secure and reliable data protection for customers looking to adopt Cloud for their applications, DBaaS, VMs, and more.

There is a growing need from clients across every industry to transform their business and unlock new opportunities. Commvault and G42 Cloud will join forces to explore ways of supporting government and enterprises to cut IT costs, accelerate their digital transformation journeys, and make their data secure and always available via the highly scalable and AI optimized G42 Cloud platform.

The signing ceremony was held at the G42 Cloud headquarters in Abu Dhabi and was attended by Talal Al Kaissi, CEO of G42 Cloud and Fady Richmany - Regional Vice President & General Manager, SEEMEA, in presence of Mr. Sanjay Mirchandani, CEO of Commvault, as well as Fadel Al Jabi - Business Development Director, Middle East and Turkey from Commvault.

The announcement builds upon G42 Cloud’s mission to power digital led innovation with a key emphasis placed on data sovereignty, which compliments Commvault’s focus on providing technology and services that adhere to local data protection requirements. Many regional government agencies, educational institutions and enterprises are already leveraging G42 Cloud to address a diverse set of use cases, from mission critical projects in health and citizen welfare, to cutting edge offerings in the financial and energy industries.

Commenting on the collaboration, Talal Al Kaissi, CEO of G42 Cloud, said: We welcome Commvault into our ecosystem of highly strategic and valuable partners. We’re pleased that G42 cloud services, focusing on data security, privacy and governance will now complement Commvault’s intelligent data management, disaster recovery offering to drive digital transformation for businesses across the region.”

We are very proud of this partnership in growing our business together in the UAE and in the MENA region. I am looking forward to a synergistic relationship with G42, an established service provider, to better serve our customers and delivering the ultimate in simplicity and flexibility with a world-class customer experience on their data management journey.” Said Fady Richmany, Regional Vice President & General Manager of Commvault.

