ABU DHABI – G42, the UAE-based leading technology holding group, has been certified as a “Great Place to Work” in the UAE for the third year running, reaffirming what it means to be a high-impact workplace in the heart of the UAE’s innovation hub.

The certification, awarded by Great Place to Work®, comes as the Group continues to strive towards a culture of innovation, inclusivity, and employee engagement. This year's results have seen significant improvements across key metrics, through which the Group’s dedication to continuous enhancement of its workplace culture shines through.

A total of 86% of respondents affirmed that G42 is a great place to work, marking an increase from 84% in the previous year. Additionally, G42's overall performance score, a critical benchmark for ranking, rose by 5% in 2023, indicating substantial progress in workplace quality. The company received high scores across various aspects, including Corporate Image, Justice, Pride, Personal Job, Leadership Behaviour, Team, Integrity, and Camaraderie.

Reflecting on the accolade, Maymee Kurian, Group Chief Human Capital & Culture Officer at G42, stated: "Achieving the 'Great Place to Work' certification for a third consecutive year is both an honor and a testament to our commitment to continuous improvement and striving for excellence. Our mission is ambitious, and it requires a team that is both visionary and level-headed. At G42, we are not just offering jobs. We are offering opportunities to shape the future of an industry that will significantly impact our society. We are dedicated to cultivating an environment that not only attracts top talent but actively empowers them to push boundaries responsibly, ethically and with a deep sense of accountability.”

As the UAE advances its vision to be a global hub for technology and AI, G42’s commitment to its people aligns with this national aspiration. “By building a workplace that champions innovation and inclusivity, we are advancing our own mission while also contributing to the UAE’s broader transformation,” she added.

As G42 continues to expand its influence in the global AI industry, this certification reinforces its position as a premier destination for top talent. The company remains dedicated to its core mission of safe, responsible, and sustainable AI development, with its workforce at the heart of this endeavor.

For those inspired by a culture that merges ambition with support and innovation with integrity, G42 invites prospective talent to explore career opportunities that shape the future of AI and technology.

About G42

G42 is a technology holding group, a global leader in creating visionary artificial intelligence for a better tomorrow. Born in Abu Dhabi and operating worldwide, G42 champions AI as a powerful force for good across industries. From molecular biology to space exploration and everything in between, G42 realizes exponential possibilities, today. To know more visit www.g42.ai.

