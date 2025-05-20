Deployment of the latest NVIDIA Blackwell cluster, establishing one of Italy's most powerful AI compute facilities

Core42, a subsidiary of G42, will enable and operate the envisaged pan-European rollout, expanding its industry-leading AI Infrastructure tailored for European markets

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: In a major step toward deepening the UAE-Italy strategic relations, G42, the leading AI technology group from Abu Dhabi, through its subsidiary Core42, today announced a strategic partnership with iGenius, a pioneer in AI models for highly regulated industries, to deliver the largest AI compute deployment in Europe. The partnership reflects the growing momentum in bilateral ties, aligned with both nations’ leadership vision to drive innovation, enable economic advancement, and create shared value through advanced technology and knowledge exchange.

The agreement is intended to establish a robust framework for collaboration, positioning G42 as a trusted enabler of global digital transformation - particulary highlighting Core42’s pivotal role in the AI infrastructure partnership. It also reflects the shared ambition to embed AI into critical value chains, fostering regional resilience and long-term sustainable growth.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of 3rd Edition of Investopia Europe, in the presence of senior Italian ministers and UAE officials such as H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Chairman of Investopia, H.E. Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, and H.E. Alia Bint Abdulla Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, among others along with the leadership team of G42, Core42, and iGenius. At the heart of the partnership is the deployment of a high-performance GPU cluster powered by thousands of NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, a major milestone in enabling sovereign AI infrastructure for the European market. The envisaged pan-European AI rollout will be enabled and operated by Core42, a G42 company specializing in sovereign cloud, AI infrastructure, and digital services. iGenius is redefining the digital landscape through the first data center, Colosseum, with over 100 Exaflops of compute designed specifically for sovereign AI workloads. The initial build out is more than a data center- It’s a blueprint for sovereign AI factories designed for use cases demanding the highest levels of security, reliability, and accuracy.

The compute cluster will serve as a foundational layer to accelerate AI training, inferencing, and application development across key European industries, including financial services, manufacturing, and the public sector. It is purpose-built to meet the region’s growing demand for secure, scalable, and high-performance infrastructure, aligned with Europe’s digital sovereignty objectives.

Commenting on this development, H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Chairman of Investopia, said, “The signing between G42 and iGenius is a testament to the strong economic cooperation between the UAE and Italy, and to our shared commitment to building partnerships in new economic sectors, like AI, that are driving global transformation. The UAE is at the heart of this shift, and we are proud to see this MoU signed at Investopia, a platform designed to accelerate partnerships and investment in the new economy.”

“This partnership with iGenius marks a new chapter in boosting the European AI economy,” said Kiril Evtimov, Group Chief Technology Officer, G42 and Chief Executive Officer, Core42. “By combining Core42’s sovereign AI infrastructure expertise with Italy’s innovative leadership, we are laying the groundwork to support the next generation of AI innovation in Europe. It reflects both our commercial promise and the strategic trust between the UAE and Italy in advancing the global AI ecosystem.”

Uljan Sharka, CEO at iGenius, said, “Our alliance with G42 is a strategic step toward building sovereign AI capacity for Europe. Together, we are combining world-class compute infrastructure with deep AI expertise to deliver impactful solutions across industries, while strengthening Italy’s role as a hub for responsible and transformative AI innovation.”

The new collaboration with iGenius marks another pivotal step in Core42’s journey to deliver sovereign, enterprise-grade AI infrastructure across the continent.

As AI adoption accelerates across Europe, trusted, high-performance infrastructure will be key to realizing the region’s digital ambitions. This collaboration between Core42 and iGenius reflects a shared commitment by the UAE and Italy to contribute meaningfully to that vision, enabling responsible, scalable, and sovereign AI solutions that support Europe’s long-term competitiveness and technological leadership.

About Core42

Core42, a G42 company, empowers individuals, enterprises, and nations to unlock the full potential of AI through its comprehensive enablement capabilities. As a leading provider of sovereign cloud, AI infrastructure, and services, our mission is to accelerate the achievements of others and help them reach their most ambitious goals.

About G42

G42 is a global leader in creating visionary artificial intelligence capabilities for a better tomorrow. Born in Abu Dhabi and operating around the world, G42 champions AI as a powerful force for good. Its people are constantly reimagining what technology can do, applying advanced thinking and innovation to accelerate progress and tackle society’s most pressing problems.

G42 is joining forces with nations, corporations and individuals to create the infrastructure for tomorrow’s world. From molecular biology to space exploration and everything in between, G42 realizes exponential possibilities, today.

About iGenius

iGenius is a deep-tech company specializing in Artificial Intelligence solutions for companies operating in highly regulated industries, including financial services, government, and heavy industry. Today, iGenius is one of the leading unicorns in the European AI landscape, active in both Europe and the United States to support companies in adopting secure, private, and efficient AI at scale. iGenius’ main product, Unicorn, offers tailored solutions for companies looking to integrate AI in a safe and effective way, mainly through two proprietary Large Language Models (LLMs). Italia 10B, is a multi-language model optimized for regulated industries and elevated computational efficiency, while Colosseum 355B, is fit for mission-critical use cases. In addition to Unicorn, iGenius’ product offer includes Crystal, an AI agent for Decision Intelligence that analyzes business data in natural language and accurately supports strategic insight-driven decision-making.

About Investopia

Investopia is a UAE-based platform dedicated to accelerating the growth of the new economy by fostering global dialogue, enabling partnerships and communities, and facilitating the flow of capital into high-impact investment opportunities.