United Arab Emirates, Dubai – FZN by Björn Frantzén, will open its doors on Friday 8th November, at Atlantis, The Palm. Sibling to the three-Michelin-starred Frantzén in Stockholm and Zén in Singapore, FZN will offer guests a unique culinary journey across two floors. Showcasing Björn’s signature creative approach to modern European cuisine infused with Japanese influences, the nine-course tasting menu will feature the finest ingredients.

Upon arrival, guests will step into a stylish living room for a selection of canapés, followed by a guided house tour and dinner in the dining room, followed by drinks and petit fours. For those looking to extend their experience, guests can enjoy the 18-seat terrace, offering views of the Dubai skyline. To complement the dining experience, FZN will offer over 1,300 wine labels, ranging from boutique producers, and internationally acclaimed labels from 15 countries to Dubai firsts. Guests may choose a wine pairing, a non-alcoholic pairing, a combination of both, or selections from the cellar during the experience.

The intimate restaurant shares the same design DNA as its siblings Frantzén and Zen, both focused on Swedish craftsmanship and legacy. FZN’s unique atmosphere is further enhanced by a playlist of 300 songs personally curated by Björn himself. FZN will be the second restaurant in Dubai by the celebrated chef, after the social dining and bar concept launch, Studio Frantzén, which is set to open on Thursday 31st October.

Björn instantly shook up the culinary scene in Scandinavia with the opening of his restaurant Frantzén in 2008. The restaurant was awarded its first Michelin star just one year later and has gone from strength to strength ever since. It currently holds three Michelin stars and is listed as No.35 in the World's 50 Best Restaurants list. He made his first debut in Asia with the opening of Zén, also earning three stars. In a true testament to Björn’s trailblazing gastronomy, he is currently ranked No. 41 in The Best Chef top 100 list. The prestigious La Liste also recently announced its Top 1000 Restaurants of 2024, where Frantzén and Zén were featured.

Bookings for FZN by Björn Frantzén are now available for the month of November. Seats for the upcoming months will be released on the first day of each month at 10am. FZN will launch on Friday 8th November and will open every Tuesday to Saturday from 7:00pm, with the last seating at 8:15pm. Guests aged 13 and above are welcome. The tasting menu is AED 2,000, with an additional wine pairing option available from AED 1,400, mixed pairing for AED 1,100 and a non-alcoholic pairing for AED 750. To make a reservation visit www.restaurantfzn.com or email receptionfzn@restaurantfzn.com.

About The Frantzén Group

The Frantzén Group has established a collection of award-winning restaurants and bars both nationally and internationally as well as initiated several projects to support quality assurance in the food industry throughout Sweden. The group has a total of 6 stars in Guide Michelin, with premium experience Frantzén and Zén awarded with three Michelin stars. The Frantzén Group works holistically to ensure the high demands in quality of all restaurants – from recruitment and service to what’s on the menu. The strong quality assurance is key for an international top consistent standard wherever and however you interact with us. Its values and identity should permeate your dining experience and provide a memorable setting and serving, whether it’s in Stockholm or on the other side of the globe. In Sweden, the Group includes three establishments within the upscale department store NK (Nordiska Kompaniet) in the heart of downtown Stockholm. In 2020 the group opened a power brasserie in the classic former theatre Astoria on Nybrogatan, Östermalm in Stockholm.

About Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai

Located at the centre of the crescent of The Palm in Dubai, Atlantis, The Palm is the first entertainment resort destination in the region. Opened in September 2008, the unique ocean-themed resort features a variety of marine and entertainment attractions, as well as 22 hectares of waterpark amusement at Atlantis Aquaventure, all within a 46-hectare site. It is home to one of the biggest waterparks in the world and one of the largest open-air marine habitats, with more than 65,000 marine animals in lagoons and displays including The Lost Chambers Aquarium, a maze of underwater corridors and passageways providing a journey through ancient Atlantis. Aquaventure Waterpark features 23.5 million litres of fresh water used to power 105 thrilling waterslides and attractions, including several world record-breaking slides, and two river rides featuring tidal waves and pools, water rapids and white-water chargers. Dolphin Bay, the unparalleled dolphin conservation and education habitat, and Sea Lion Point were created to provide guests with a once in a lifetime opportunity to learn more about some of nature’s most friendly mammals. The resort boasts an impressive collection of luxury boutiques and shops as well as extensive meeting and convention facilities. Atlantis, The Palm is also known as the culinary destination in the region where guests can take their pick from a collection of 35 world-renowned restaurants including the one Michelin star rated Hakkasan and Ossiano, as well as celebrity chef outposts Bread Street Kitchen & Bar by Gordon Ramsay and Nobu. Atlantis is also home to a buzzing nightlife scene with entertainment destination Wavehouse offering something for everyone, while WHITE Beach is the perfect place to unwind with a drink as the sun slips into the Arabian Sea.