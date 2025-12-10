The Future of Egypt Authority continued its investment activity through the Egyptian Stock Exchange as part of its plan to diversify its investment portfolio across various sectors. The authority added a new stake of 12.891% (2,710,653 shares) in Development & Engineering Consultants (Tameer), complementing its existing stakes in other companies. This marks its first step into the real estate sector within its stock market portfolio.

The average purchase price in the transaction amounted to EGP 87.276 per share, bringing the total transaction value to approximately EGP 236,575,720.60. As a result, the authority’s ownership in the company rose from 1.368% before execution to 12.891% after execution, signaling a significant shift in the company’s ownership structure and reinforcing the authority’s position as a major shareholder.

It was noted that the transaction was executed through Al Ahly Pharos Securities Brokerage, the broker handling the operation, in accordance with regulations governing the securities market.

This step comes as part of the authority’s recent efforts to pursue a carefully studied diversification strategy aimed at strengthening its role as a long-term national investor in real productive sectors. Its recent investments include Mansoura Poultry, Ajwa Food Industries, and Ekme Medical Industries—sectors directly linked to the state’s plans to achieve self-sufficiency, localize vital industries, and reduce dependence on imports.

Menna Allah Mohamed Khaled, a financial analyst at Misr Exterior Financial, said that Future of Egypt Authority’s acquisition of stakes in promising sectors—such as food, poultry, and medical industries—represents a highly positive step. It sends strong signals of confidence and reassurance to Arab and foreign investors regarding the strength and stability of the Egyptian market.

When discussing the authority’s acquisition of a stake in Development & Engineering Consultants, attention naturally turns to the flagship real estate project “Garian”, which invigorated the real estate market with its unique designs and ideas. The project was launched by the authority through its real estate arm, Nation or Sky, in collaboration with Palm Hills Developments and Mountain View.

Menna Allah also highlighted that the authority’s first real estate projects in the local market enjoyed strong demand, offering distinguished units in prime locations and introducing the concept of Nile-side living to New Zayed City. Based on this experience, she believes it is possible to anticipate more future acquisitions in the real estate sector or accelerated development of land owned by Development & Engineering Consultants.

“Tameer” also recently announced a new strategic collaboration with The GrEEK Campus, presenting a new model for branded commercial partnerships in the Middle East through the launch of a fully equipped shared workspace within the Urban Business Lane (UBL) project.

Throughout its history, Tameer has delivered landmark developments that shaped Egypt’s urban evolution—such as Maadi Degla, Sheraton Housing, Maryland Housing, Le Méridien Hotels in Cairo, Palestine Hotel in Alexandria, and Mövenpick Aswan. Its recent projects, including UBL – Urban Business Lane in New Cairo and Azad, one of New Cairo’s finest residential compounds, further strengthen its legacy.

Both Azad, Azad Views, and UBL form part of a major development—Urban Walk—spanning over 500,000 square meters adjacent to the American University in Cairo, planned to serve as the new downtown of New Cairo. The project was designed by international consultants from France, England, and Lebanon, offering an exceptional urban experience with global brands, restaurants, cafés, and open spaces, including a 60,000 sqm usable landscaped park.

Returning to the Future of Egypt Authority’s stock market strategy, the authority has, in recent months, built a strong investment portfolio on the Egyptian Exchange after extensive studies of the most promising sectors and companies aligned with its core activity.

The authority acquired nearly 89.66% of the capital of the Arab Company for Land Reclamation, in a transaction aligned with its plan to bring transformative change to the agricultural sector.

In the medical sector, it acquired a stake in Ekme International Medical Industries, positioning it for further expansion. In the food sector, it acquired shares of Ajwa Food Industries, which is preparing for a new growth phase. In tourism, the authority holds a stake in Sharm Dreams for Tourism, and in poultry, a stake in Mansoura Poultry. The acquisition of Development & Engineering Consultants thus represents a continuation of its expansion in promising sectors listed on the Egyptian Exchange.

