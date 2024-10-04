Sessions focus on leveraging technology to enhance product development, personalised nutrition and data analysis

Over 30% of consumers are now willing to spend more on products that offer health and wellness benefits

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The sixth Future Food Forum concluded with a strong call for further collaboration between the public and private sectors to drive innovation and sustainability in the UAE's food industry to achieve the strategic goals under Cluster Strategy, which aims to increase food sector contribution to the by US$10 billion in 2030.

Organised the UAE F&B Business Group (F&B Group) under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Economy, focusing on the theme "Future Consumer, Future Government, and Future Food" in strategic partnership with the Dubai Chamber and features FoodTech Valley as an organising partner, the Forum highlighted the importance of investing in local talent development to ensure innovation and sector leadership. The second day also saw the F&B Group announcing the Global Food Security Summit, to be hosted in Abu Dhabi in November this year, to bring together industry leaders, experts, and policymakers to address the pressing challenges of food scarcity and ensure a resilient food system for generations to come.

The Forum hosted the award ceremony of F&B Group's Emiratisation initiative Ishraq. Dr Eesa Al Bastaki, President of University of Dubai, awarded the Ishraq graduates at the event and commented, "To effectively groom Emiratis for the private sector, companies must prioritise the development of proactive, adaptable, and strategic thinking. The Ishraq program, a cornerstone of Emiratization efforts, has equipped candidates with the skills necessary to not only find their place in the workplace but to drive positive change. Building on this success, we are thrilled to announce the launch of the F&B Innovation Challenge in collaboration with F&B Group. This initiative aims to inspire and empower young Emiratis to contribute innovative ideas and solutions to the F&B sector, driving growth and development in the region," said. The Ishraq programme launched by F&B Group to train young Emiratis offers a comprehensive exploration of the HR function in the UAE, with a particular focus on the private sector and its drive for Emiratization.

An insightful presentation by Andrey Dvoychenkov, General Manager of Arabian Peninsula and Pakistan at NielsenIQ, highlights how the growing consumer focus on health and wellness is driving product development across industries and revealed key trends in the food sector. He explained, "UAE consumers are increasingly prioritising health and convenience in their shopping habits. Notably, smaller brands are gaining momentum with double the sales growth of total FMCG, particularly through e-commerce. Moreover, over 30% of consumers are now willing to spend more on products that offer health and wellness benefits and are ready to pay a premium for convenience, often switching stores to access such products."

Key sessions at the event explored automation and sustainable practices across the food supply chain; Dr Darius Ngo from Yokogawa, in a presentation, emphasised the importance of composable manufacturing execution systems (MES) in achieving sustainable food production, enabling greater flexibility and scalability. The potential of digital platforms and AI solutions to reduce food waste by connecting surplus food from businesses to communities in need was also highlighted at a panel discussion on 'The Road to Zero Food Waste'. Furthermore, a panel discussion focused on the Clean Label Movement shed light on the increasing demand for clean-label products and the importance of transparency in food labelling. Panelists discussed the challenges and opportunities for manufacturers in meeting consumer expectations while adhering to regulatory requirements.

Saleh Lootah, Chairman of UAE F&B Business Group, said: "As we conclude this Future Food Forum, I am filled with optimism for the future of the food industry. Together, we have explored innovative solutions, discussed emerging trends, and celebrated the achievements of our industry leaders. By fostering collaboration, embracing technology, and investing in local talent, we can build a more sustainable, resilient, and equitable food system for generations to come. I am confident that the insights gained from this event will drive meaningful change and contribute to a thriving and sustainable food sector in the region. Let us continue to work together to create a future where food is abundant, accessible, and nourishing for all."

He also thanked the strategic partners and sponsors for their support. The event was supported by some of the greatest brands, including Agthia, Al Ghurair Foods, Al Ain Farms, IFFCO, AlIslami Foods, Almarai, BRF, and Tetra Pak, as well as industry organisations such as IFPA.

About Future Food Forum 2024:

The Future Food Forum 2024 is hosted by the UAE Food & Beverage Business Group; it aims to connect and develop the food and beverage manufacturing industry and leaders and empower industry growth. It is the largest gathering of top executives and policymakers to address evolving consumption patterns and foster holistic health and well-being. The Forum will discuss trends and challenges in the region's F&B sector. Furthermore, with interactive panel sessions, CEO roundtables, and other activities, Future Food Forum 2024 strives to become a one-stop platform for learning the best practices.

Visit: https://futurefoodseries.com/