Kuwait - Furla is pleased to announce its new boutique opening at the 360 Mall in Kuwait. In partnership with Trafalgar Luxury Group, the opening aligns with the brand's global expansion strategy with a network reaching over 1200 points of sales worldwide.

The new boutique in Kuwait celebrates the world of Furla, reflecting the brand’s high-quality accessories that stand out for their unique Italian attitude to life, and designed with the simple purpose of bringing a smile to the customer’s face. Furla has expanded beyond its core business of high-quality leather bags adding shoes, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, and scarves for both women and men.

Dynamism, unexpected compositions, and almost surreal vision are how Furla introduces their new collection: a metropolitan style that reveals color, art, and fun. At the forefront of Furla's timeless passion for design and architecture. The new Furla collection portrays energy and liveliness coming together amid cheerful colors worn on shiny padded fabric bags and two-tone leathers to enhance totes and crossbody bags. Floral patterns bring a touch of romance to the winter season among vintage-inspired fabric hobo bags. At the same time, irony and color are also found in other accessories, such as charming and functional sneakers and combat ankle boots.

Visit the new Furla store in 360 Mall of Kuwait to shop various playful accessories and the latest collection. Follow Furla and Trafalgar Luxury Group social pages to stay up to date and stay tuned as Furla has another boutique store opening in the pipeline at the end of 2022 in Avenues Mall.

About Furla

Furla is a global accessible luxury brand rooted in Italian style and craftmanship; it has been synonymous with quality, creativity, inclusivity, and carefree elegance for over 90 years. Founded in Bologna in 1927 by Aldo Furlanetto, the company produces high quality handbags, shoes and small leather goods for a wide range of customers, mainly women. With the aim of offering our clients a wider selection of products while still remaining committed to our sustainability efforts and our values, Furla has added several product categories to its core business of leather accessories. Nowadays the brand’s range consists of eyewear, watches, fabrics and fragrances.

About Trafalgar Luxury Group

Ambition, dedication, imagination are words that describe how the Trafalgar Luxury Group became a regional luxury retailer in the Middle East. Kuwait born and family-built since 1972, the Group’s success can be attributed to its strategic partnerships with leading international brands including Chopard, Bvlgari, Harry Winston, Tag Heuer, Dior, and Gucci. With prime locations throughout the region, its concepts and boutiques are individually designed to highlight the extraordinary craftsmanship of each product and to create a memorable customer experience.

In 2018, Trafalgar Luxury Group spearheaded its plans for regional expansion while steadily growing its luxury sector portfolio to represent exclusive watch and jewelry brands, fashion brands, and technology, including its recent Apple Premium Reseller concept.

Today, the Group operates within five countries across the GCC, including Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Qatar, with more than 500 team members, representing more than 30 nationalities across its regional offices and stores. With its portfolio of numerous concepts and boutiques spread throughout the region and an unmatched reputation for professional ethics, Trafalgar Luxury Group is well geared to meet future challenges.

For more information visit trafalgarluxurygroup.com / www.itsluxury.com

