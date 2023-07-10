Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, the official importer of BMW Group vehicles in Saudi Arabia, has announced that customers in the Kingdom can now book and buy the fully-electric BMW iX – the BMW Group’s technology flagship that combines locally emission-free driving pleasure with sporting agility and a compelling operating range, heralding a new age of motoring in the Kingdom.

Offering a fresh new take on the Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) concept, the all-new BMW iX is now available at Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors showrooms across the Kingdom for an introductory price starting from SAR 464,945, offering customers incredible value for an all-electric vehicle. Combining high-quality premium ambience with an extraordinary design language, the latest Shy Tech controls and BMW’s fifth generation eDrive technology, the BMW iX is all set to elevate the benchmark for sustainable mobility in the Kingdom.

“We are thrilled to offer the BMW iX to our valued customers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We welcome BMW fans and motoring enthusiasts to revel in the all-electric, state-of-the-art driving experience that they’vebeen eagerly waiting for,” said Karsten Engel, CEO of Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors.

“Adopting the principles of sustainability throughout its lifecycle and lavishly incorporating natural and recyclable materials, the BMW iX is a vehicle like no other. Its launch in the Kingdom is a testamentto how the BMW Group and Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors are pioneering the transformation of the automotive market in Saudi Arabia with a firm focus on premium electric mobility. The arrival of the BMW iX marks a new era in the region’s automotive sector, and we are confident that our customers will find the alluring design and the clean technology of the BMW iX far exceeding their high expectations.”

Conceived from the outset for purely electric mobility, the BMW iX comes with a choice of two model variants equipped with an electric all-wheel-drive system. A key feature of the drive technology’s efficiency paired to the very latest battery cell technology is the incredible WLTP-calculated ranges of up to 630km in the BMW iX xDrive50 variant, and up to 425km in the BMW iX xDrive40. This is primarily enabled by the high-voltage battery – whose volumetric energy density at cell level is around 40 per cent more compared to the BMW i3, and is equipped with anticipatory thermal management for efficient charging prior to a scheduled stop at a fast-charging station.

The BMW iX xDrive50 boasts a combined output of 385 kW/523 hp, while the xDrive40 variant can produce an output of 240 kW/326 hp – both with zero locally produced emissions. Blending superb ride comfort and sporty handling characteristics with optimised aerodynamics and intelligent functionality, the all-electric BMW iX is all set to usher in a premium and sustainable mobility experience unparalleled in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

About Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co.

Established in 1990, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors has been the exclusive and official importer of BMW Group brands - BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce - for 30 years in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. With showrooms and service centers in Jeddah, Riyadh, Al Khobar, Al-Qassim, as well as the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors has established a strong footprint for the BMW Group across the Kingdom.

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors has grown its network of new cars, used cars and after-sales showrooms as well as fast-lane service centers in key areas across the Kingdom, including two new showrooms in Al Khobar and Riyadh, with the bikes‘ brand of the BMW Group, BMW Motorrad being the last addition to its product portfolio.