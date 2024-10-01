Dubai, UAE – Fujifilm Middle East FZE is excited to announce that it will showcase the cutting-edge Apeos Series*1 multifunction printers at GITEX GLOBAL 2024, offering visitors a firsthand look at the power and performance that have made the Apeos series a success in the market.

The Apeos Series is designed to meet the diverse needs of modern businesses with advanced print quality, seamless integration with digital workflows, and enhanced security features. As companies across the region seek innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Apeos Series stands out as an essential tool for streamlining document management, improving productivity, and ensuring data protection.

Managed Print Services and Office Efficiency

For businesses leveraging Managed Print Services (MPS), the Apeos Series offers unmatched efficiency, reducing operational costs while ensuring robust security and workflow integration.

Whether it’s a small office or a large enterprise, these multifunction printers are engineered to meet diverse printing demands, even in the most demanding environments.

Live Demonstrations at GITEX

Visitors to GITEX GLOBAL 2024 will have the opportunity to experience live demonstrations of the Apeos Series and see how it can empower organizations to stay ahead in an increasingly digital world. Fujifilm’s experts will be on hand to guide visitors through the features of the series and answer any questions.

“Our presence at GITEX is all about showing the tangible benefits our technology can bring to businesses,” said Kentaro Iwai, Division Manager of the Business Innovation Division at Fujifilm Middle East FZE. “The Apeos Series is one of our flagship offerings, and we are excited to showcase its capabilities to customers and partners at the event.”

Visit Fujifilm at GITEX GLOBAL 2024

Attendees of GITEX GLOBAL 2024 are invited to visit Fujifilm Middle East FZE at Stand No: CC2-18, Hall - Concourse 2 for live demonstrations of the Apeos series. Engage with industry experts, explore how you can transform your business, and discover the future of office technology.

*1 Apeos Series is a Fujifilm brand developed by FUJIFILM Business Innovation for its multifunction printers and devices. It has since evolved into an integrated brand for Fujifilm office products, including solutions and services.

About Fujifilm Middle East FZE

Fujifilm Middle East FZE offers a wide range of innovative solutions designed to empower businesses in various sectors. Through the Business Innovation Division, Fujifilm delivers advanced technologies that enhance productivity, security, and efficiency in the workplace.

For more information, Fujifilm.com/ae

Follow us on LinkedIn Fujifilm Office Solutions MEA

For further information contact:

Fujifilm Middle East FZE

Device Technology Division

Email: dt-team_ffme@fujifilm.com