UAE: Torry Harris Business Solutions Private Limited (THBS), a global leader in digital transformation and API solutions, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Fujairah Digital Government to accelerate the Emirate's digital transformation efforts. This agreement underscores the collaboration in digital transformation in Fujairah, leveraging the latest technologies and innovations in alignment with the emirate’s vision to enhance government services and better serve its citizens.

The MoU was officially signed by Sheikh Engineer Mohammed bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Director General of Fujairah Digital Government, and Shivdayal Charan, Director and Legal Representative of Torry Harris Business Solutions, in a move to foster collaboration and knowledge exchange in digital governance and best practices, aligning with the UAE’s vision to become a global leader in delivering digital government services.

Rabih Nasr, Vice President of Torry Harris Business Solutions in the Middle East, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating: "We are honored to work alongside Fujairah Digital Government to achieve their strategic goals of enhancing digital services and citizen engagement. This MoU reflects our long-standing commitment to the UAE, where we have been operating since 2002, and demonstrates our shared vision of empowering government entities to better serve their citizens through integrated and seamless digital platforms."

For further information, please contact:

CommuniGate Middle East

P.O.Box 500270, Dubai, UAE

Tel: +971 4 4546093

Fax: +971 4 3612432

E-mail: info@communigateme.com

Website: www.communigateme.com