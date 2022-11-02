Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Fugro and AD Ports Group formalised a collaborative relationship through the signing of an agreement that sets out combined goals to utilise remote and autonomous technologies in the region. The agreement was signed at the ADIPEC 2022 Exhibition in Abu Dhabi by Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group and Mark Heine – Fugro CEO.

Fugro is a world-leading Geo-data specialist, that supports clients in mitigating risk during the design, construction, and operation of their assets, both on land and at sea. AD Ports Group is the UAE's premier logistics, industry, and trade facilitator, operating integrated business clusters covering digital, economic cities & free zones, logistics, maritime and ports.

Fugro is leading the development and deployment of remote and autonomous solutions by establishing a global network of remote operations centres and autonomous vehicles that support the maritime industry for a safe, sustainable, and liveable world. By bringing together Fugro’s industry knowledge and AD Ports Group’s expertise, this partnership will create a platform to implement remote and autonomous technology, and to create guidelines that will ensure the UAE is prepared to welcome, and benefit from, the use of latest industry advancements.

Whilst the agreement formalises the partnership between Fugro and AD Ports Group, the companies have been working together since March 2022 ahead of the arrival of the region’s first USV, the Fugro Pegasus. The USV was recently welcomed into the UAE and will be stationed at Al Mirfa Port, Abu Dhabi.

Captain Mohamed Al Yahyaei, Chief Harbour Master, AD Ports Group said: “AD Ports Group is committed to innovating and improving its services, deploying advanced technologies and automation across our operations to drive improvements and greater efficiency. Through strategic collaborations, AD Ports Group brought the world’s first fully unmanned autonomous commercial marine tugs, as well as the Middle East’s first terminal with an autonomous port truck system, to the UAE. By signing this new agreement with Fugro, we are expanding the range of remote and autonomous technologies available for the maritime sector, as we strive to build a safer, more sustainable and more impactful future.”

The agreement addresses strategic pillars that Fugro and AD Ports Group will tackle together to make Fugro’s USV technologies a successful addition to the region. These pillars include jointly developing procedures for the use and implementation of USVs in accordance with the requirements of the UAE, to establish an approved remote and autonomous testing site for USVs, to create an industry compliant training program for Emirati Nationals and international mariners, covering the operation of USVs or Marine Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS).

David Washbrook, Director, Marine Asset Integrity Middle East and India, Fugro said: “The introduction of our USV technology marks an exciting moment for the maritime industry in the region. The support we have received from AD Ports Group has played a large role in making this a reality and we are proud to call Al Mirfa Port the new home of Fugro Pegasus.

Automation and the use of remote technologies in the maritime sector can allow vessels and vehicles to operate more efficiently, with greater operational safety, and reduce operational costs. In the case of offshore vessels, automation enables vessels to operate safely in adverse weather conditions. Since 75-96 precent of marine casualties typically result from human error, increased use of automation in the maritime sector also has the potential to increase safety and reduce accidents.

-Ends-

About AD Ports Group:

Established in 2006, AD Ports Group today serves as the region’s premier facilitator of logistics, industry, and trade, as well as a bridge linking Abu Dhabi to the world. Listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX: ADPORTS), AD Ports Group’s vertically integrated business approach has proven instrumental in driving the emirate’s economic development over the past decade.

Operating several clusters covering Ports, Economic Cities & Free Zones, Maritime, Logistics, and Digital, AD Ports Group’s portfolio comprises 10 ports and terminals, and more than 550 square kilometres of economic zones within KEZAD Group, the largest integrated trade, logistics, and industrial business grouping in the Middle East.

AD Ports Group is rated A+ by S&P and A+ Outlook Stable by Fitch.

For more information, please visit: adportsgroup.com

About Fugro

Fugro is the world’s leading Geo-data specialist, collecting and analysing comprehensive information about the Earth and the structures built upon it. Adopting an integrated approach that incorporates acquisition and analysis of Geo-data and related advice, Fugro provides solutions. With expertise in site characterisation and asset integrity, clients are supported in the safe, sustainable and efficient design, construction and operation of their assets throughout the full lifecycle.

Employing approximately 9000 talented people in 59 countries, Fugro serves clients around the globe, predominantly in the energy, infrastructure and water industries, both offshore and onshore. In 2021, revenue amounted to EUR 1.5 billion. Fugro is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

