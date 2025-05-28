Riyadh— FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the opening of a new office in the heart of King Abdullah Financial District (“KAFD”) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The move to a new, larger office underscores the firm’s long-term commitment to Saudi Arabia and plans to build on its existing capabilities in the region to further support a growing client base.

FTI Consulting has operated in Saudi Arabia for more than a decade and obtained a Regional Headquarters Licence in February 2024. The firm provides a range of business advisory services to domestic and international corporations in both the public and private sectors.

“Establishing a presence in King Abdullah Financial District represents a major strategic milestone for FTI Consulting in the region,” said Antoine Nasr, a Senior Managing Director and Head of FTI Consulting in the Middle East. “Saudi Arabia is undergoing a remarkable economic transformation, and our clients increasingly seek on-the-ground expertise to navigate this evolving landscape. KAFD is at the heart of a dynamic government and financial landscape, where we can provide our clients with unparalleled strategic consulting advice and access to regional and global markets. We are proud to play a role in realising their ambitions in this vibrant market.”

FTI Consulting has been active in the Kingdom for more than a decade and provides domestic and international corporations, ministries and government bodies with a range of business advisory services, including strategy consulting, construction solutions, corporate finance, data privacy, expert witness, financial crime management, forensic and digital investigations, public sector advisory, economic consulting and strategic communications.

Commenting on FTI Consulting’s move, Sultan Alobaida, Chief Commercial Officer of King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC), said: “The global management consulting market is experiencing significant expansion, with a compound annual growth rate of 6.56% forecast between 2025 and 2034. This global trend is mirrored in Saudi Arabia, where the need for consultancy services is rising as the Kingdom continues its economic transformation. With Saudi Arabia’s private sector now contributing 47% to GDP, surpassing the 2024 target, the need for business, management and strategy consulting services is growing steadily. This development reflects the country’s ongoing economic diversification under Vision 2030. Additionally, Saudi Arabia’s rise to 16th globally in the IMD World Competitiveness Ranking an improvement of 20 positions signals the dynamic business environment, which creates opportunities for firms, like FTI Consulting, to contribute their expertise.

In light of these themes, therefore, KAFD is the natural home for FTI Consulting in the Kingdom. As part of this prestigious community, it will benefit from the close proximity to leading entities, the unrivalled connectivity and the world-class infrastructure that KAFD offers. We are delighted to welcome the company to the district as we continue to build on our position as the premier destination for business in the Kingdom and beyond.”

Lars Faeste, EMEA Chairman at FTI Consulting, added, “Our decision to open in KAFD speaks directly to where our clients need us most. Riyadh is fast becoming a nexus for investment, governance reform and business transformation, all of which align closely with our core service offerings. This move also strengthens our commitment to the professional development of Saudi talent and the nurturing of future leaders within our firm. From our new location, we look forward to further enhancing our ability to address clients’ critical issues — from large transformational strategies to crisis management.”

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organisations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees in 33 countries and territories as of March 31, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.70 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024.More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

About KAFD

Situated in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, KAFD is an iconic destination that merges the worlds of business and lifestyle in a digitally integrated and sustainable ecosystem, transforming the way contemporary communities live, work, and play. The destination is owned and managed by King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC), which was established in 2018 and is a PIF Company.

With a vision to build a dynamic city of tomorrow, the Kingdom’s first vertical city solution, spanning 1.6 million square meters with 95 buildings designed by 25 world-leading architectural firms, has not only shaped the skyline of Riyadh but also transformed the city's economic landscape and redefined the essence of urban living. It is the world’s largest LEED platinum-certified business and lifestyle district, epitomizing Saudi Arabia’s vision for economic diversification, quality of life, and sustainable development.

For further details about KAFD, please visit www.kafd.sa