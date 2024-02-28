Riyadh: FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that it has been issued a Regional Headquarters License (“RHQ”) from the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia. The RHQ license reinforces the firm’s commitment to further expand its footprint and engagement with clients in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and across the Middle East.

“We are delighted to have been issued an RHQ license for our Riyadh office,” said Vikas Papriwal, a Senior Managing Director and Head of FTI Consulting in the Middle East and Africa. “It’s an exciting milestone that reflects our longstanding work with clients in the Kingdom across our business, including FTI Consulting, FTI Delta, FTI Capital Advisors and Compass Lexecon. Our regional office will be a catalyst for further investment in our world-class services to support the ambitious goals of our clients as the Kingdom and the wider region transforms.”

FTI Consulting has been active in the Kingdom for more than a decade and provides domestic and international corporations, ministries and government bodies with a range of business advisory services, including strategy consulting, construction solutions, corporate finance, data privacy, expert witness, financial crime management, forensic and digital investigations, public sector advisory, economic consulting and strategic communications.

“Attaining our RHQ license is an important step in the development of our capabilities in and around the Kingdom, where we are supporting clients with their major projects,” said Lars Faeste, EMEA Chairman at FTI Consulting. “Our investment in our people and the careers of the exceptional Saudi talent that we see through our hiring initiatives, including our local graduate programmes, will be the driving force behind our future success as we build on this momentum.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organisations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,900 employees located in 31 countries and territories, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.49 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2023. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com.