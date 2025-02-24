Abu Dhabi: As part of its participation in Innovation Month (UAE Innovates 2025), the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has announced the intellectual property registration of the "Muwafaq" package, which has been specifically developed to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the United Arab Emirates.

As part of today’s announcement, the FTA highlighted that the "Muwafaq" package seeks to create a significant step forward in fostering innovation within the tax system and delivering comprehensive solutions that align with market needs. The Authority further stated that its hopes for "Muwafaq" are that it will contribute to the empowerment of SMEs and enhancing their tax compliance capabilities.

Commenting on the announcement, H.E. Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director-General of the FTA, said: "This registration reinforces the Authority’s position as a leading institution in delivering innovative tax solutions. The ‘Muwafaq’ package offers a range of benefits, facilitation measures, and tailored educational resources designed to support and enhance the compliance of small and medium-sized enterprises in the UAE with tax regulations and procedures.

“This step reflects our continued commitment to innovation and development, reinforcing our efforts to enhance business efficiency, support regulatory compliance, and advance operational innovation. These initiatives contribute to strengthening confidence in the tax services we provide,” H.E. added.

With the launch of the Muwafaq Package, the FTA is sending a clear message that reaffirms its commitment to continuing its efforts in adopting and implementing best practices to enhance its future readiness. This aligns with the UAE leadership’s visionary goal of fostering institutional excellence and achieving the highest levels of efficiency within the tax system.

As part of UAE Innovates 2025, which runs across the month of February each year, the FTA is participating in with a diverse range of initiatives and events aimed at supporting the nation's innovation journey.