Abu Dhabi – The Frontline Heroes Office celebrates World Health Day as an occasion to honor the achievements of the UAE’s healthcare sector, reaffirm the nation’s unwavering commitment to the health and well-being of its people, and recognize the frontline heroes who represent the cornerstone of the nation’s public health and safety.

World Health Day 2025 arrives as the UAE marks a series of remarkable milestones in healthcare. Global competitiveness reports issued by prestigious international institutions and organizations have shown that the UAE has made significant strides in delivering world-class healthcare services.

On this occasion, the Frontline Heroes Office commends the outstanding efforts of the UAE’s healthcare professional, its frontline heroes, who continue to carry out their duties with remarkable efficiency and noble compassion. These heroes played a critical role in the country’s swift and effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the most formidable global health challenges. Their sacrifices and accomplishments have been instrumental in securing the UAE’s distinguished position on the global healthcare stage.