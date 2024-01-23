Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Front End Limited Company, a Saudi-owned enterprise that provides advanced products and solutions to the energy, mining, industrial, maritime and logistics sectors, has announced the signing of an exclusive partnership agreement with Crane+ at the Future Minerals Forum in the Kingdom’s capital. This partnership marks a significant shift in the energy and mining sectors in Saudi Arabia and the wider region, indicating a key moment for industry innovation and collaboration.

The agreement formalizes Front End's exclusive role as the primary collaborator for Crane+'s cutting-edge products and services within the dynamic landscape of Saudi Arabia, namely proposing the transformation of industrial and mining and oil & gas operations by incorporating the use autonomous high payload, long-range drones and trucks. Front End’s growing ecosystem of partner companies demonstrates their commitment to innovation, with this one in particular paving the way towards a promising logistics and critical operations future through the development of next-generation autonomous systems.

The partnership falls in line with the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP) under Saudi Vision 2030, to position the Kingdom as a leading industrial power and a central global logistics hub. This alignment signifies a significant leap forward in the progression of the mineral-mining industry. The agreement by Front End was one of two that were announced on the second day of the FMF 2024 in Riyadh.

Majid Alghaslan, Chairman and CEO of Front End Limited Company, commented, "In announcing our exclusive partnership with Crane+, Front End is not only reinforcing its key transformational role in the Kingdom but also pioneering the autonomy economy. This collaboration marks a significant step in revolutionizing mining and oil & gas and logistics sectors with autonomous drones and trucks, aligning with the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP) and Saudi Vision 2030. Our aim is to make autonomous technology the core of industrial operations, setting new standards in efficiency, safety, and sustainability. As we lead this transformative journey, we are not just introducing advanced technology; we are at the forefront of the global autonomy economy, driving innovation and excellence."

A spokesperson from Crane+ said, “Celebrating our exclusive partnership with Front End at the Future Minerals Forum 2024 marks a significant milestone for Crane+. This collaboration with Front End, a leader in providing advanced solutions in energy, mining, industrial and logistics, signifies our shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and transformative advancements. Together, we aim to redefine the landscape of mining and oil & gas operations in Saudi Arabia and the wider region, leveraging cutting-edge autonomous technologies."

About Front End

Front End, a 100% Saudi-owned company, is a leading service provider of advanced products and solutions. Its divisions, subsidiaries and joint venture companies are focused on oil field services and renewable energy, information and communication technology services, building materials, infrastructure, industrial, maritime services, and manpower supply for the various economic sectors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and neighboring countries. www.frontend.sa/