Fifth edition of Summit takes place from 10th-13th October at Dubai World Trade Centre

Diverse Metaverse and Blockchain opportunities set to be unveiled in Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai’s Future Blockchain Summit is poised to unite diverse and disruptive innovators in a bid to realise the metaverse’s vast economic potential.

With the metaverse expected to cause mass technological transformation and create $5 trillion of new value by 2030, according to McKinsey research, the fifth edition of the Summit, hosted from 10th-13th October at Dubai World Trade Centre, will gather an eclectic mix of bold Blockchain visionaries.

The Summit will host international Blockchain innovators from across the world, with exhibitors from countries including the United States, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, India, China, Australia, South Africa and Pakistan in attendance.

Here’s a rundown of some of the top innovators set to participate in the Summit’s fifth annual edition.

TDeFi

An incubator and “lifetime advisor” for global Blockchain projects, TDeFi has incubated, advised & invested over 50 of the world’s most innovative Blockchain initiatives. TDeFi specialises in providing incubation and access to world-class mentors, liquidity, and growth hacking partnerships.

MetAmazonia

A next-gen, photorealistic 3D metaverse, MetAmazonia is using Blockchain and the metaverse to help the fight against climate change, poverty and deforestation, and aims to positively impact the lives of millions of people. A digital twin of the largest private reserve created in the Amazon Rainforest’s history - and fully explorable in virtual reality - AMAZON RIO I is based on real time data, and is built to encourage sustainable development.

Edverse

The world’s first (and largest) advanced education metaverse aims to bring together educators, students, creators, and the promoters of education in a 3D edscape that hopes to “catapult” today’s education system to the next level - one based on highly immersive educational experiences.

GensoKishi Online Metaworld

The metaverse incarnation of the award-winning Nintendo Switch and PS4 game Elemental Knights, Genso has accumulated a total of 8 million downloads worldwide and is Japan’s number one metaverse. Equipped with a fully-functioning 3D metaverse that connects users from around the world, Genso allows users to generate their own skins, characters, maps, and weapons which can now be registered on the Blockchain to be transferred, sold, and bought as NFTs.

WISP Games

The Blockchain e-sports tournament platform, which allows players to acquire, use, and sell NFTs as well as participating in platform-organised tournaments. Through WISP, Players across the world can earn NFTs as rewards for tournaments and tasks, using connected visuals in their virtual rooms to build collections and resell them.

Sensorium

The leading metaverse developer leverages the latest AI, VR and NFT solutions to deliver immersive high-end events and experiences. In the virtual environments of the Sensorium Galaxy metaverse, users can reinvent themselves, explore vast worlds filled with activities and interact with their favourite artists. Sensorium has onboarded top VR developers and entertainment legends including Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and Yann Pissenem’s The Night League, while exclusive performances featured in the Galaxy are built in collaboration with artists including David Guetta, Armin van Buuren and Eric Prydz.

Megaverse

A place where people come together to live, work, shop, and play, Megaverse is the hyper-realistic, multipurpose metaverse platform that caters to gamers, multinational brands, and government entities. Built completely on Unreal Engine 5, from social lounges to educational centres and sports zones, the digital experiences in our metaverse are the “most realistic ever built”.

Vulcan Forged

The NFT game studio, marketplace, and dApp incubator with more than 10 games, a 100K+ community, and top 5 NFT marketplace volume, Vulcan Forged is a one-stop shop where users can access popular games and a huge NFT marketplace to buy and sell digital assets in-game.