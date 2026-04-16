Dubai: Three students from GEMS Modern Academy launched an innovative sustainability initiative that transforms school campuses into digitally mapped biodiversity reserves, combining environmental awareness with technology-driven learning.

Ishanvi Shetty, Laiba Adnaan and Swana Athithi, three high school students, are the driving force behind Flora & Fauna Footprint, a project that enables students to document and digitally analyse plant and ecological diversity within their school environment. The initiative engages middle and senior school students in physically mapping different areas of the campus using plant identification applications, with the data subsequently organised into a structured digital platform. It was conducted under the guidance of GEMS Modern Academy’s Head of the Eco-Council and other teachers.

The project stands out for its integration of fieldwork and technology. Ishanvi Shetty is the founder and led the development of the coding framework and data architecture, ensuring that the information collected can be systematically stored, accessed and expanded over time.

“I’m passionate about the intersection of technology and sustainability to form large scale, system-driven projects. The Flora & Fauna Footprint presented itself as a paragon of this, engaging youth across the country in documenting and preserving campus heritage,” she said.

The GMA map has been featured on the school’s official website, which attracts significant daily traffic, and is being used as a tool to promote environmental education and student-led research.

The project has since been expanded to over 1,500 students in more than seven schools across the country. By encouraging students to actively engage with their surroundings, the initiative aims to foster a deeper understanding of biodiversity and environmental responsibility, whilst creating a digital database that supports future eco-initiatives.

As the United Arab Emirates continues to emphasise environmental stewardship, student-led initiatives such as Flora & Fauna Footprint highlight how young innovators are contributing to meaningful, community-level impact.

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Aimee Connor

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