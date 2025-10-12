Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Miami’s skyline is set to welcome a new icon. On October 10, Shoma Group, one of Florida’s most respected real estate developers, and Cosmo Developments, the flagship brand fully managed by Reportage Group, the leading and largest private developer in the UAE, announced the official launch of Shoma Bay, a waterfront residential community that represents a bold new chapter in Miami’s urban story.

Rising on the shores of Miami Bay, Shoma Bay will blend the pulse of Miami with the precision and global vision of Abu Dhabi. For Shoma, it underscores a decades-long reputation for reshaping neighborhoods with signature design and community-first development.

Speaking at the launch, Masoud Shojaee, CEO of Shoma Group, said:

“Miami is a city that thrives on reinvention. With Shoma Bay, we are not simply building residences; we are creating an experience that mirrors the energy, culture, and ambition of this city. Partnering with Reportage Group allows us to bring an international dimension that enriches the vision and elevates what we can offer to residents.”

Andrea Nucera, CEO and Managing Director of Reportage Group, added:

“From Abu Dhabi to Miami, our philosophy has remained the same: to build homes that embody both elegance and accessibility while leaving a legacy that endures. This partnership with Shoma Group is a milestone in our expansion, uniting two developers from different continents but with one shared mission—to redefine the way people live.”

Beyond architectural ambition, Shoma Bay is envisioned as a lifestyle destination, integrating curated amenities, waterfront views, and thoughtfully designed spaces that reflect both Miami’s vibrant character and Reportage’s global design ethos. The development is expected to attract international investors and local homeowners alike, further cementing Miami’s status as a gateway city for global real estate.

With Shoma Bay, Shoma Group and Cosmo Developments, fully powered by Reportage Group, are not just launching a project; they are creating a bridge between two dynamic regions, Miami and the Middle East, underscoring the future of cross-border real estate collaboration.

*Source: AETOSWire

