Frends has entered a strategic partnership with Nord Group to expand in the Middle East, combining a proven European iPaaS with local consulting and delivery expertise to offer organizations a modern, scalable approach to managing complex integration environments.

Frends, the European integration platform designed for mission-critical automation and digital transformation, has entered a strategic partnership with Nord Group, a technology consultancy with deep expertise in regional market delivery and go-to-market execution. The collaboration will focus on expansion across the Middle East, bringing proven integration and automation capabilities to organizations in the region addressing the growing demand for modern, scalable solutions that simplify complex technology environments efficiently and at scale.

"Organizations across the Middle East are navigating integration challenges as they modernize their technology landscapes. Frends is uniquely positioned to help them simplify these environments and improve business outcomes. By partnering with Nord Group, we're combining our proven European platform with deep local market expertise to support businesses looking to consolidate fragmented systems and move away from costly, legacy approaches,” says Jukka Rautio, CEO of Frends.

Through this partnership, Frends will work closely with Nord Group on market entry and adoption of its integration platform in the Middle East. Supporting regional delivery, systems integration and local execution, the consultancy selected Frends after evaluating multiple solutions and based its decision on the platform's simplicity, technical strength and ability to meet diverse customer requirements. A key factor was also Frends’ recent innovation in AI, built with transparency and governance at its core and rooted in strong European security principles, which are essential for regulated industries where data protection and compliance are critical.

The collaboration reflects a joint ambition to support organizations seeking future-proof alternatives to costly incumbent integration environments that rely on multiple point-to-point systems or fragmented tooling.

“Frends is simple to position and resonates strongly with customers because it addresses a clear gap in the Middle East market. Many organizations are dealing with fragmented, high-cost integration environments. Frends offers a stable, proven platform that can consolidate and automate without unnecessary complexity, providing a modern alternative to traditional enterprise solutions,” says Louis Young, Founder and CEO of Nord Group.

The partnership is expected to focus initially on key markets within the Middle East, including the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

About Frends

Frends is the European iPaaS company offering low-code, AI-augmented solutions built for mission-critical automation that connect cloud, hybrid and on-premises systems with full transparency and visibility. Founded in Finland in 1988, Frends has industry leaders, municipalities and public sector organizations among its over 6,000 customers, including Fazer, Mehiläinen, Haypp Group, Onemed, the City of Helsinki and Eltel. Frends' usability, integration and API management capabilities have been constantly recognized by G2 and Gartner's Magic Quadrant for iPaaS.

About Nord Group

Nord Group is a global technology consultancy and staffing solutions business founded in 2015 by Louis Young CEO, helping large enterprise institutions deliver complex transformation programmes at scale. Our expertise spans data and AI, cybersecurity, cloud modernisation, and digital transformation, alongside enterprise architecture, automation, and platform consolidation — working closely with our systems integration partners to drive successful outcomes. With offices in London, Paris, Helsinki, and Dubai, we support organisations worldwide with deep capability in the UAE.

