Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates: French Universities College Admission is within your reach with a state-of-the-art and one-stop online system, allowing you to access different universities and programs in France. Études en France provides a portal with the French higher education you’ve been aspiring for.



Études en France is an online portal for various universities , colleges' admission and student visa applications. This platform bestows the opportunity for non-European and international students to apply to up to seven academic programs at the bachelor ’s or master ’s level s , with only one application. On top of that, the portal gives students access to admission requirements for each academic program and helps them decipher the programs that best fit and interest them most.



For September 2023 admissions, the registrations will close on the 1st of March, 2023. For more information about the step-by-step procedures and to be guided with the list of universities and programs, you may visit https://www.uae.campusfrance.org/how-to-apply-to-french-universities or the website in UAE https://www.uae.campusfrance.org/, or the international website at https://www.campusfrance.org/en. Should you wish to explore the portal and gain ample knowledge, you may visit it at https://pastel.diplomatie.gouv.fr/etudesenfrance/dyn/public/authentification/login.html?codeLangue=EN. The opportunity is knocking at you, in just one click, you a’re one step closer to your dream.

