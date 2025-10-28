Dubai, UAE: Frankfurt School of Finance & Management’s International Executive Education is opening a centre in October 2025 in Dubai Knowledge Park, the region's leading hub for lifelong learning. With this new location, Frankfurt School is strengthening its global presence and creating a regional hub for knowledge exchange, innovation and leadership development – right in the heart of one of the world's most dynamic financial and economic centres.

The Dubai campus will offer a comprehensive executive education portfolio tailored to the needs of professionals across the financial and corporate sectors. The programmes will cover a wide range of banking and finance programmes including corporate banking, private banking and wealth management, sustainable finance, real estate, digital banking and fintech, investment banking, M&A and business development. In addition, leadership programmes will support the personal and professional growth of participants at every stage of their career.

The programmes are designed for a broad target group – from junior managers and team leaders to experienced executives and entrepreneurs. The programmes will be offered either in person or as blended formats and range in length from a few days to up to 12 months. All seminars will be taught by Frankfurt School’s lecturers, who bring both academic excellence and real-world expertise to the classroom.

First International Executive Campus Week in November

The Executive Education Centre`s first highlight is the International Executive Campus Week, taking place in Dubai from 24 to 28 November 2025. Executives from around the world will gather there for an intensive week of learning and networking on the topics of leadership, finance and strategy. During the week nine executive programmes will be presented: Refine Your Leadership; Treasury & Global Markets Week; Sustainable Finance; Investment – Managing Wealth; Trade Cycle Financing & Treasury Risk; Present with Impact & Effective Negotiation; Quantitative Credit Risk in Retail & SME Finance; What’s New in Treasury & Asset Liability Management and Leadership Assessment & Coaching.

The seminars are designed to strengthen the leadership skills of experienced decision-makers from the banking and corporate sectors. The programme combines practical knowledge, global perspectives and inspiration for the challenges of modern corporate management.

Professor Nils Stieglitz, President and CEO of Frankfurt School of Finance & Management, explains: “With our new Executive Education Centre in Dubai we are creating a place for learning and leadership. As an international business university, we look beyond Germany and Europe to empower the brightest brains and encourage entrepreneurship. Dubai is one of the world’s fastest growing economic centres — making it the perfect place for Frankfurt School to empower leaders, foster collaboration and shape the future of responsible management together.”

Dubai Knowledge Park is part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of 10 vibrant districts, and alongside Dubai International Academic City, comprises the Group’s Education Cluster, which is home to over 85% of students enrolled in private higher education institutions across Dubai.

Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Knowledge Park, and Dubai Science Park at TECOM Group PJSC, says: “Embracing continuous learning is necessary to ensure future readiness among talent from all walks of life. Frankfurt School of Finance & Management’s International Executive Education Centre will play a key role in cultivating and nurturing the exceptional talent that calls Dubai its home, and we welcome its global expertise to our vibrant community. Dubai Knowledge Park will continue to work closely with such distinguished executive education leaders to foster innovation and empower talent, in line with the vision of Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and Education 33 Strategy (E33)."

Fatma Dirkes, Vice President Executive & Professional Education and Director of the new centre, adds: “Our goal is to create a place in Dubai where knowledge, practice and cultural diversity come together. The new hub offers executives from all over the world the opportunity to learn from each other, build networks and develop innovative solutions for the future. We look forward to welcoming our participants to this unique environment.”

Further information and registration: www.fs.de/iecd