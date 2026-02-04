Dubai, United Arab Emirates – At the landmark 50th edition of World Health Expo Dubai (Formerly Arab Health), the Middle East’s leading healthcare event, France will present an exceptional delegation of 98 companies under the French Healthcare banner. Held from February 9 to 12 at the Dubai Exhibition Center – Expo City, the event will spotlight France’s expertise across International Halls Medical Devices (Hall S5), Orthopedics & Rehabilitation (Hall N37), and Radiology & medical imaging (Hall N21).

Visitors to the France Pavilions will discover visionary healthcare innovations in medical technologies, hospital infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, and e-health reflecting France’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and patient-centered care

France, a Strategic Partner for the UAE and the Region

The UAE is rapidly expanding its healthcare system, guided by Vision 2071 and bold policies in innovation, prevention, and infrastructure. In 2025, Dubai reached nearly 5,000 healthcare facilities, underscoring its ambition to become a global hub for medical excellence and health tourism. Digital transformation is accelerating, leveraging AI, unified licensing systems, and automated compliance platforms.

France amplifies this ambition with world-class capabilities in genomics, AI, biotechnology, and predictive healthcare areas deeply aligned with the UAE’s strategic priorities. In 2024, France ranked as the fourth-largest supplier of pharmaceuticals to the UAE, exporting USD 298.5 million worth of pharmaceutical products a notable increase from previous years.

Franco-Emirati Cooperation: A Strategic Alliance in Health Innovation

Institutional collaboration between France and the UAE continues to expand across multiple fronts. In May 2024, the 16th UAE–France Strategic Dialogue, held in Abu Dhabi, reaffirmed commitments to strategic sectors inclusive of health, advanced technologies, and nuclear energy introducing a new joint initiatives in healthcare education and research. In April 2025, during the French Healthcare Days hosted at the Abu Dhabi Global Health Week, six French healthcare innovators participated in hospital tours, B2B meetings, and strategic sessions with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, strengthening ties in preventative, personalized, and holistic care. And in May 2025, the 17th UAE–France Strategic Dialogue in Paris marked health as one of six priority areas, solidifying plans for joint academic programs, research projects, and enhanced public health cooperation

Integrated French Innovations Advancing Clinical Practice

The France Pavilion at World Health Expo Dubai 2026 will present a cohesive portfolio of technologies designed to enhance diagnostic accuracy, therapeutic efficacy, and operational efficiency across the continuum of care. DMS Imaging and Delmont Imaging introduce advanced radiology and hysteroscopy platforms, incorporating AI-driven analytics to support early detection and minimally invasive interventions. Nutrisens delivers evidence-based medical nutrition solutions critical for perioperative care and chronic disease management, improving patient outcomes and reducing complications. DessinTey offers rehabilitation systems engineered to restore functional mobility and accelerate recovery trajectories post-surgery or trauma. Nateosanté integrates environmental health into clinical workflows through connected air-quality monitoring, mitigating nosocomial infection risks and optimizing respiratory health. Complementing these clinical innovations, Praticima provides intelligent hospital logistics solutions that streamline medication management and resource allocation, reinforcing patient safety and operational resilience. Collectively, these advancements exemplify France’s commitment to precision medicine and multidisciplinary collaboration, aligning with the UAE’s strategic vision for integrated, high-quality healthcare delivery.

‘’France is known by stringent quality standards, robust regulatory frameworks, and a strong culture of research-driven innovation. These attributes make France a reliable partner for the UAE and the wider Middle East in achieving high-performance healthcare systems. With proven expertise in clinical research, hospital engineering, and digital health technologies, French companies deliver solutions that support evidence-based practice, integrated care pathways, and sustainable health infrastructure fostering long-term collaborations that advance patient outcomes and system resilience.” Stated Axel Baroux, Business France Near & Middle East director

France’s participation at World Health Expo Dubai 2026, anchored in research excellence and practical innovation, underscores a shared ambition with the UAE: building resilient health systems that combine technology, sustainability, and patient-focused care for the decades ahead.

Explore the full list of French exhibitors on the Business France Marketplace:

https://www.businessfrance-marketplace.com

Sources: Euromonitor, Institut Pasteur

Partners

About Business France

Business France is the public agency supporting the international development of the French economy. It assists companies in expanding abroad, promotes exports, attracts foreign investment to France, and develops the V.I.E program connecting companies with young talent for international assignments.

With more than 1,400 employees in France and 53 countries, Business France helped generate €1.8 billion in additional export revenue for French SMEs/ETIs in 2024, creating or planning over 31,010 jobs. The agency supported 66% of 1,688 foreign investment decisions in 2024, representing 69% of the 37,787 jobs projected to be created or maintained within three years.

About French Healthcare

French Healthcare is an innovative public-private initiative that brings together players from the French healthcare ecosystem (companies, researchers, healthcare professionals, public actors, etc.) to jointly promote their activities, expertise, and technologies internationally. It supports the French vision for global health, based on a human-centered approach and equitable access to healthcare products and services.

