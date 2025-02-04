Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – FP7McCann Riyadh, a leading creative agency, has joined hands with Budget Rent a Car in Saudi Arabia to launch the fun and engaging "Social vs Real" campaign. This initiative brings Budget Saudi Arabia's "Quit Screens to Scenes" vision to life, designed to redefine how people celebrate special moments by transforming virtual interactions into meaningful, in-person connections.

At the heart of the campaign is a seamless and thoughtful activation aimed at making celebrations truly special. Participants begin by visiting the Budget Rent a Car website and accessing the "Quit Screens to Scenes" section, where they provide details about the individual they wish to celebrate their loved ones.

Once the information is submitted, the Budget Saudi Arabia team carefully organizes the celebration, gathering all the individuals who reacted or expressed their wishes online through comments or emojis. These individuals are then brought together to surprise their loved ones, bringing virtual expressions including hearts, claps, and confetti to life in the form of real-world celebrations. This includes physical elements that represent the virtual, creating tangible moments that transform simple social media interactions into heartfelt, in-person experiences.

With Budget’s fleet ensuring smooth logistics and Saudi influencer Abdulaziz Bakr (Azooz) leading the experience, every event becomes an extraordinary moment to cherish.

The initiative goes beyond digital communication and is true to Budget Saudi Arabia’s values and aligned with the company’s ongoing mission to curate enriching adventures for its customers. Instead of commenting or reacting with an emoji to mark a milestone such as a birthday, promotion, or personal achievement, Budget Saudi Arabia provides participants with an opportunity to reconnect with loved ones and take part in special on-ground celebrations.

Amplifying this sentiment, FP7McCann Riyadh took the concept further by bringing emojis to life, replacing digital symbols with real-life elements like claps, cheers, and confetti. The campaign effectively transformed digital icons into tangible experiences.

Saudi influencer Abdulaziz Bakr, commonly seen as an image on a mobile screen, was brought directly into people’s lives to lead these celebrations, amplifying the experience and bringing a relatable human connection to the initiative. Leveraging Azooz’s charm and relatability, "Social vs Real" quickly gained momentum, capturing the attention of audiences across Saudi Arabia and sparking widespread conversations.

Virtual social interactions have created a barrier to genuine connections, with people feeling that liking a post or leaving an emoji suffices. Budget Saudi Arabia’s campaign aims to break this cycle by promoting real-world connections. By turning digital symbols into physical celebrations and featuring influencer Abdulaziz Bakr, the campaign encouraged authentic engagement and brought people together, fostering a deeper sense of community beyond the screen.

Mohammed Bahmishan, CEO & CCO, FP7McCann Riyadh, said: “When a brand like Budget Saudi Arabia shares a vision to reconnect people in meaningful ways, it’s a privilege to bring that vision to life. 'Social vs Real' reflects the perfect synergy between creativity and purpose, turning an idea into a movement that reminds us of the power of genuine connections. With Budget Saudi Arabia, we just did not want to create a campaign, we wanted to craft experiences that resonate deeply, and this initiative embodies that spirit.”

Fawaz Abdullah Danish, President & Group CEO of Budget Saudi Arabia, added: “At Budget Saudi, we believe in more than just moving people from one place to another; our mission is to keep them connected, no matter the distance or circumstances. We understand that true connections are the heart of every journey and milestone, and our initiative “Quit Screens to Scenes” embodies this ethos. This campaign is a celebration of human connection, reminding us of the importance of cherishing life’s meaningful moments in the real world rather than the digital one. It reflects our vision of enriching lives by bridging distances and fostering genuine relationships. FP7McCann Riyadh has been an exceptional partner in transforming this belief into a campaign that not only resonates but inspires people across Saudi Arabia to prioritise what truly matters, and the difference it makes between social vs real reactions.”

To learn more about Budget Saudi, please visit: www.budgetsaudi.com.

-Ends-

ABOUT FP7/McCann

Established in Beirut in 1968, FP7McCann is a full-service creative agency, with connected marketing solutions across advertising, digital, social and production. As one of the largest regional networks, FP7McCann has 14 offices across 14 countries. The agency network has been consistently recognised for its standout creativity, effectiveness, and culture; recent highlights

include being the no. 1 most awarded agency in MENAT at Cannes Lions 2023, no. 1 MENAT agency at NY Festivals and the Webby Awards 2023, Agency of the Year at the MENA Effie Awards for eight consecutive years and receiving the prestigious Great Place To Work accolade in 2023.

FP7McCann is part of McCann Worldgroup, one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2023. FP7McCann is also a flagship agency of the MCN (Middle East Communications Network) group.

For more information, visit: www.fp7mccann.com

