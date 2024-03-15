Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private real estate developer in the UAE, has accelerated the construction of the fourth phase of Riviera, Azizi’s French Mediterranean-inspired waterfront community strategically located in the highly sought-after Mohammed Bin Rashid City, amid Dubai’s most important business, leisure, and retail hubs. It is scheduled for completion by Q3 2024 and is currently 65% complete.

Part of phase four is Azizi Azure, which is now 68% complete, with its structure at 100%, blockwork and internal plaster at 98% and 95%, and HVAC, MEP, and overall finishes at 81%, 72%, and 49%, respectively. The other buildings are also progressing rapidly, with construction completion varying between 62 and 75%, and the total workforce having been grown to 4,800.

Commenting on the swift construction, Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We are thrilled to announce the remarkable progress achieved in the fourth phase of our mega-project Riviera. These rapid advancements consolidate our commitment to delivering excellence in every aspect of this stunning community project, not just in quality, but also in construction speed. As we surpass the impressive completion milestone of 65%, we eagerly anticipate extending our warm welcome to our esteemed investors and end-users in the very near future. Riviera continues to respond to the growing demand for strategically located and meticulously designed communities, offering residents unparalleled lifestyle experiences.”

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish waterfront lifestyle destination comprising 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences.

Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space. Riviera features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk on the shores of its 2.7 km-long swimmable crystal lagoon with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins a vast, lush-green social space.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.