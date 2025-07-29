Al Mani: “This important step underscores the active role of Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited in supporting the healthcare ecosystem and contributing to the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 by enhancing pharmaceutical supply chains, implementing global best logistics practices, and ensuring full compliance with healthcare sector regulations.”

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited, a leader in comprehensive and integrated moving and logistics services since 1979, has officially received a license from the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) to store medical devices and supplies in its new facility dedicated to cold chain logistics. The new warehouse is part of the company’s newly built logistics hub, developed exclusively for Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited on a 10,000-square-meter site. This milestone reflects the company’s commitment to improving the efficiency of pharmaceutical supply chains, applying world-class logistics standards, and adhering to national, regional, and international healthcare regulations.

Nizar Al Mani, CEO of Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited, said: “Receiving the SFDA license for our new medical storage facility marks a strategic advancement in our journey. It enables us to store and transport medical devices and supplies in full compliance with the Kingdom’s highest regulatory and health standards. Four Winds reinforces its vital role in supporting the healthcare system and contributing to Saudi Vision 2030 by strengthening the country’s medical supply chains.”

He added: “Four Winds operates a specialized company focused on healthcare logistics services, including storage, distribution, import, and export, in addition to comprehensive solutions such as thermal packaging and global GPS tracking. Undoubtedly, this new warehouse license will positively impact healthcare logistics services in Saudi Arabia by integrating the latest tech innovations aligned with relevant regulatory frameworks.”

Since 2011, Four Winds has established strong international partnerships, excelling in the delivery of specialized logistics services for sensitive pharmaceuticals and medical supplies. The company’s notable expertise includes the global transportation of critical medical shipments, such as urgent organ transplants and rare medications, and pioneering logistics solutions for Gene Therapy treatments.

Memberships in globally recognized organizations such as IATA and FIATA affirm Four Winds’ adherence to the highest standards of industry excellence. The company prioritizes accuracy, reliability, and safety, recognizing that operational precision is critical in healthcare logistics. It ensures timely and secure deliveries, supported by teams rigorously trained to maintain cold chain integrity. Employees and drivers undergo regular specialized training in alignment with World Health Organization (WHO) standards for handling sensitive medical cargo.

With a dedicated regulatory compliance team, Four Winds rigorously follows both local and international healthcare regulations, ensuring smooth and reliable supply chain operations. Its integrated healthcare logistics solutions include an advanced pharmaceutical distribution network utilizing a modern fleet of specialized refrigerated vehicles. Additionally, comprehensive cold chain solutions guarantee stringent temperature controls throughout the storage and transportation processes. Advanced real-time tracking and monitoring systems provide continuous oversight of shipment conditions, including temperature, humidity, and security alerts.

Four Winds further enhances operational efficiencies for healthcare providers by prioritizing patient-centric services, optimizing supply chain transparency, reducing operational costs, and providing tailored logistical support for clinical trials and medical laboratory operations, including the efficient management of biological samples and pharmaceuticals.

Established in 1979, Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited, a Saudi leader in comprehensive and integrated moving and logistics services, has become a cornerstone in the moving and logistics sector, offering comprehensive and integrated services. With over four decades of expertise, the company has earned a distinguished reputation as one of the most trusted providers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Its partnerships and robust relations with leading international organizations—including IATA, FIATA, IAM, and FIDI—underscores its dedication to quality and customer satisfaction.

About Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited:

Established in 1979, Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited, a Saudi leader in comprehensive and integrated moving and logistics services, has become a cornerstone in the moving and logistics sector, offering comprehensive and integrated services. With over four decades of expertise, the company has earned a distinguished reputation as one of the most trusted providers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Its partnerships and robust relations with leading international organizations—including IATA, FIATA, IAM, and FIDI—underscores its dedication to quality and customer satisfaction.

Media Contact

Ahmed Al-Khalid

Media Relations Manager

Ruqoom Media

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Ahmed.alkhalid@ruqoom.com