Dubai, UAE: Building on its legacy of excellence, Four Seasons solidifies its leadership in luxury hospitality with a leading number of placements on the 2024 list of the World’s 50 Best Hotels.

Four Seasons properties were recognized for their unparalleled guest experiences and dedication to excellence at the awards ceremony held on September 17 at the historic Guildhall in London: Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River at #14, Four Seasons Hotel Firenze at #19, Four Seasons Hotel Madrid at #32 and the first-time inclusion Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club at #34.

“It is a great honour to see our properties recognized among the World’s 50 Best Hotels for the second consecutive year,” says Rainer Stampfer, President, Global Operations, Hotels and Resorts, Four Seasons. “This achievement is a testament to the exceptional work and dedication of our teams worldwide. Their commitment to focusing on and caring for our guests remain at the heart of our unparalleled luxury hospitality offering at Four Seasons. It’s what makes this recognition possible, and I am incredibly proud to join our teams in proudly celebrating the finest hotel experiences worldwide.”

The World’s 50 Best Hotels, established in 2023, celebrate the greatest hotel stays around the world, highlighting properties that excel in service and quality and redefine the standard of luxury travel. The awards ceremony brought together leading figures from the hospitality industry and celebrated remarkable achievements and innovations.

Winners are selected by The World’s 50 Best Hotels Academy, which comprises 600 well-travelled industry experts from across the globe. With a transparent and rigorous voting process, the list is compiled based on the opinions and experiences of these experts, ensuring it remains a trusted resource for discerning travellers.

Continuing its tradition of excellence, Four Seasons has also been recognized on the international stage with notable placements in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants and Bars. This year, BKK Social Club at Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River placed #13 on the World’s 50 Best Bars list, while ARGO at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong secured the #34 spot. On the list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants, SÉZANNE at Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Marunouchi received a top spot at #15.

Each of these distinguished hotels offers a one-of-a-kind guest experience, exemplifying the luxury and hospitality that have become the hallmark of Four Seasons.

#14 Best Hotel in the World: Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River

Located in Bangkok's vibrant creative district, Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River is a stylish urban sanctuary amid the city's rich tapestry of culture. The property boasts a dynamic atmosphere with its collection of luxurious guest rooms, stunning outdoor pools, and elegant courtyards. In addition to BKK Social Club, Guests can indulge in exquisite dining experiences at Yu Ting Yuan and Riva del Fiume Ristorante. Recently ranked in Travel + Leisure’s World’s Top 100 Hotels, this recognition, along with the breathtaking design and impeccable service, solidifies its reputation as a must-visit destination.

#19 Best Hotel in the World: Four Seasons Hotel Firenze

Renowned for its exquisite Renaissance palazzo and world-class amenities, Four Seasons Hotel Firenze provides an unparalleled experience in the heart of Tuscany. The property features Florence’s largest private garden, a serene oasis dotted with statues, fountains, and ancient trees. Guests can indulge in the Michelin-starred culinary delights of Il Palagio and unwind in the Hotel's locally inspired spa. Being named as the Best Hotel in Florence by Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best 2024, Four Seasons Hotel Firenze is praised for its timeless elegance, exceptional service, and stunning historical surroundings, making it a top choice for travellers worldwide.

#32 Best Hotel in the World: Four Seasons Hotel Madrid

Located in the heart of Spain’s capital, Four Seasons Hotel Madrid blends historic charm with modern luxury. Comprising seven beautifully restored buildings, this majestic property offers 200 rooms and suites adorned with rich character and cultural heritage. The proximity to the city's landmarks, such as Puerta del Sol and Barrio de las Letras, positions it as a central hub for guests. Recognized in the 2024 World’s 50 Best Hotels list, this accolade joins a roster of more than 15 prestigious national and international awards since opening just four years ago, as the hotel continues to set the standard in Madrid's luxury hospitality scene.

#34 Best Hotel in the World: Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club

A landmark of Miami's storied history, Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club is a luxurious beachfront retreat that blends historic charm with modern sophistication. Since its grand opening on New Year’s Eve in 1930, the hotel has been a cherished icon along the Surfside shores. Today, it offers a new era of luxury with celebrated dining experiences and a world-class spa, consistently earning the prestigious Five-Star rating from Forbes Travel Guide. Also featured on the Condé Nast Traveler’s Gold List 2024, the hotel remains a favourite among travellers, celebrated for its unmatched elegance, outstanding service, and serene beachfront setting.

Beyond its recognition on the World’s 50 Best Hotels list, Four Seasons continues to expand its global presence, demonstrating a steadfast dedication to excellence. With a focus on solidifying its profile as the world’s leading luxury hospitality and residential brand, the company is enhancing its portfolio of hotels and resorts, broadening its residential offerings, and introducing immersive experiences through Four Seasons Jet, Drive, and upcoming Yacht journeys. Four Seasons also continues to set new standards in culinary artistry with more than 600 distinctive dining concepts, offering guests exceptional service and memorable experiences.

