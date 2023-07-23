The culinary team at Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh leads catering service driven by passion for perfection, with Hotel team customizing menus and programming for business and social events

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre has expanded its culinary offerings on the local scene with the launch of Le Carré by Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh, a new service providing world-class catering for events and celebrations throughout Saudi Arabia’s capital city and across The Kingdom. Building on the Hotel’s reputation for creating occasions that are not to be missed, Le Carré invites domestic and international clientele to experience Four Seasons expertise at business, social and wedding events, with every detail of service personalised to their needs and desires.

Inspired by the French tradition of culinary excellence, Le Carré – “The Square” – is driven by passion for perfection. The service is led by Senior Executive Chef Lucas Glanville and taps the Hotel’s diverse culinary team and event professionals, including Saudi chefs, to create customized menus and programming that ensure thoroughly memorable occasions.

Indeed, no one does events in Saudi Arabia like Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh, which has provided offsite catering for exclusive events from the Diriyah E-Prix Formula E Championship to the forum of the Future Investment Initiative Institute that featured dozens of international leaders and experts. The Hotel was also a hospitality provider of Riyadh Season, a months-long celebrations of Saudi culture that ran from October 2022 to March 2023.

“The launch of Le Carré brings a new opportunity for our clientele to experience the culinary talent, service, and refinement that set our dining offerings apart here in Saudi Arabia”, said Guenter Gebhard, Regional Vice President & General Manager at Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh, who has a keen interest in the Hotel’s food and beverage operations, as well as in boosting Four Seasons image as the luxury source for catered events.

Clients of Le Carré can look forward to personal consultation with the culinary team to shape menus for dining, dessert, and beverages, and to style service, table settings, and more. On the day of the event, a talented team with a lead chef and culinary assistants will work out of the venue to deliver a one-of-a-kind dining experience right on schedule, with sourced ingredients, luxurious tableware, and impeccable service.

“Le Carré is a great opportunity to expand on the food-and-beverage concepts we offer within the Kingdom Tower and create events that excite our guests’ palates and provide memories that last,” said Chef Glanville. “I have always enjoyed meeting, greeting and getting to know our guests. Working with event clientele in venues throughout Saudi Arabia will offer some interesting opportunities and rewarding experiences for our team.”

For more information on Le Carré offsite catering service and for bookings for events from Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre, please visit www.fourseasons.com/riyadh/landing-pages/property/le-carre