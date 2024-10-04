Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road is thrilled to unveil a stunning new look, transforming the hotel into a space of contemporary elegance. This renovation journey stands as a testament to the hotel’s commitment to creating an inviting atmosphere where comfort and style blend seamlessly.

As Four Points by Sheraton embraces this modern sophistication, the hotel has undergone extensive upgrades, completing the refurbishment of 132 units, which includes 96 guest rooms and 36 apartments. This revitalization not only enhances the overall guest experience but also reflects meticulous attention to detail, creating a sophisticated environment that embodies the essence of hospitality.

Key enhancements showcase a thoughtful refurbishment of flooring, upholstery, curtains, lighting, and decorative artwork in guest rooms. Several bathtubs have been converted to standing showers for improved convenience. Additionally, a sophisticated Guest Room Management System (GRMS) has been introduced to optimize energy consumption, along with upgraded door locks for enhanced security and guest convenience. The lobby has been adorned with captivating new artwork and decorative fixtures, complemented by improved lighting scenes and updated reception, travel, and spa desks to better serve guests.

"We are incredibly proud to announce this transformation, which signifies Four Points by Sheraton’s commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences and leading the way in hospitality innovation," said Karolina Paliszewska, General Manager of Four Points by Sheraton. "Our guests can look forward to an enriched stay characterized by enhanced comfort, stunning aesthetics, and modern technology."

Valued partners and guests are warmly invited to experience these exciting upgrades firsthand at Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road.

For reservations or more information about Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road please contact +971 04 323 0333 or visit the website.

About Four Points by Sheraton

Four Points by Sheraton, part of Marriott International, Inc., includes nearly 300 hotels in more than 40 countries and territories. At Four Points, travel is reinvented, and guests can find the timeless style and comfort they’re looking for with genuine service and everything that matters most, all around the world. Four Points hotels can be found in big urban canters, by the airport, near the beach, and in the suburbs. Each hotel offers a familiar place with an authentic sense of the local, and friendly genuine service where guests can relax and unwind, watch local sports, and enjoy the brand’s Best Brews program. To learn more, visit us online and stay connected to Four Points on Facebook. Four Points is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott’s travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enrol for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.com.