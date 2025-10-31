RIYADH, Saudi Arabia/PRNewswire/ -- Fortune Media is marking a major milestone in its nearly century-long history with the announcement of its first-ever Middle East office in Riyadh, the capital and economic powerhouse of Saudi Arabia. This strategic expansion reinforces Fortune's commitment to the Kingdom and sets the stage for deeper engagement and partnerships in the region.

Unveiled earlier this week on the first day of the 2025 Fortune Global Forum hosted for the first time in Riyadh, and in partnership with the Saudi Conventions and Exhibitions General Authority (SCEGA) and the Ministry of Investment (MISA)—Fortune's plans include the debut of a regional Saudi Arabia Fortune 500 list. This new index will spotlight the Kingdom's most successful and innovative companies, mirroring the prestige of Fortune's iconic and closely-followed global rankings.

Having witnessed the progress of Saudi Arabia's ambitious Vision 2030 plan to diversify and transform the country's economy and culture, Fortune plans to deploy its renowned Fortune 500 network in the Kingdom to showcase and illuminate the country's dynamic growth across sectors of investment, tourism, sports, entertainment, and culture, and in a way that fosters synergy and sustainable economic growth.

The Fortune Global Forum in Riyadh brought together many of the world's leading CEOs, political leaders, innovators, and investors, as well as a Nobel Peace Prize winner, to address the most pressing issues shaping global business and economic transformation. Now in its third decade, Fortune Global Forum host cities have included New York City, Singapore, Barcelona, Guangzhou, Rome, Hong Kong, Toronto, Paris, and Abu Dhabi, among others.

Fortune executives underscored that establishing the Riyadh office is a testament to the company's deepening commitment to operating in one of the world's most transformative economies. Fortune will continue its partnership with Saudi Arabia with the goal of connecting world business leaders and cultural luminaries, furthering collaboration across industries and boundaries, and acknowledging innovation and achievements in the global business world.

About Fortune:

Fortune is a global multi-platform media company built on a legacy of trusted, award-winning reporting and information for those who want to make business better. Independently owned, Fortune tells the stories of the world's biggest companies and their leaders as well as a new generation of innovators who are moving business forward. Digitally and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable, in regions around the world. Its iconic rankings include Fortune 500, Fortune Global 500, Most Powerful Women, and World's Most Admired Companies. Fortune builds world-class communities by convening industry thought leaders for exclusive summits and conferences, including the Fortune Global Forum, Brainstorm Tech, and Fortune Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

