Fortius Clinic – the UK's largest orthopaedic group based in London – is attending Arab Health 2024 to showcase the latest ground-breaking robotic technology enabling surgeons to carry out highly advanced hip and knee replacement surgery for patients with chronic joint problems.

Situated in the prestigious Harley Street Medical Area (HSMA), Fortius Clinic has two state-of-the-art Mako robots and is one of the largest Mako clinics in London. The cutting-edge robotic technology transforms the way hip and knee replacements are performed, helping patients get back quicker to their normal activities, while enabling surgeons to have a more predictable surgical experience with increased accuracy.

Suitable for all types of patients, robotic assisted joint replacement surgery brings many advantages, including shorter operating time and hospital stay, less pain, and faster recovery.

Before surgery the patient has a CT scan, which is used to develop a 3D virtual model, allowing the surgeon to accurately plan the joint replacement down to the actual size of implant required. During surgery the robotic arm guides the surgeon within a pre-defined area enabling more precise positioning of the implant.

The support of the state-of-the-art Mako robotic technology enables unparalleled levels of precision, allowing the surgeon to alter the position of the implants by tiny amounts – a degree or a millimetre. The ability to fine tune the implant position can have a dramatic effect on the eventual outcome for patients, and allows surgeons to implant the joint replacement with high degrees of confidence.

Full knee replacement surgery lasts approximately one hour, and patients are permitted to walk soon after the procedure. It also means patients spend less time on the operating table, so they typically recover faster.

With ageing populations and the rise of chronic pain conditions, the demand for orthopaedic surgery to alleviate chronic pain is increasing around the world. There were 37,000 Mako assisted procedures in Europe and the UK in 2023. In the Middle East, the total population of people aged 60 or over is expected to more than double by 2050 and to more than triple by 2100.[1] Consequently, the number of people in this region requiring surgical interventions for chronic joint pain is expected to increase significantly.

Fortius Clinic Chief Executive Officer Jim McAvoy said: “Surgery is becoming more advanced, and robotic-assisted joint replacement surgeries are considered to be one of the best surgical procedures, enabling patients to have the optimal outcome in terms of recovery. We are excited to be part of the HSMA delegation at this year’s Arab Health to showcase this ground-breaking innovation that dramatically transforms the way hip and knee joint replacement surgery is performed, offering patients access to the latest in state-of-the art robotic surgery.

“As part of HSMA, Fortius shares the same reputation for medical excellence in the UK and abroad. We’re proud to be part of a vibrant hub of London’s medical community and provide access to leading orthopaedic specialists. Along with the other medical organisations in the HSMA, we offer world-class care and first-class service.”

With locations across London, Fortius Clinic is renowned as the largest group of orthopaedic surgeons in the UK and the ‘go to’ centre for orthopaedic and MSK conditions as well as sports injuries.

Since 2018 the clinic has teamed up with leaders in innovative technology Stryker to provide its knee and hip replacement patients access to state-of-the-art Mako robotic technology. Many of the surgeons at Fortius have extensive experience in robotic assisted hip and knee joint replacement surgery and have contributed to its research and development.

The clinic diagnoses and treats thousands of patients every year from elite and amateur athletes to patients with chronic arthritis and other common orthopaedic injuries.

Fortius Clinic is located within the Harley Street Medical Area, London - an area famed for its medical excellence in treating complex and life-threatening conditions. The area, managed by long-term landlord The Howard de Walden Estate, brings together a community of world-renowned medical professionals.

The Arab Health Exhibition & Congress is taking place from 30 January – 2 February 2022 at the Dubai Convention and Exhibition Centre. Throughout the exhibition, the Fortius Clinic team will be located on the Harley Street Medical Area Stand on the ABHI UK Pavilion – Hall 2 Stand F30.