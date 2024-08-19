Raises 2024 revenue and Non-GAAP operating margin guidance



Continuing to invest in the fast-growing Unified SASE and Security Operations markets

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights



Total revenue of $1.43 billion, up 11% year over year



Service revenue of $982 million, up 20% year over year



Record GAAP operating margin of 30.5%



Record Non-GAAP operating margin of 35.1%1



Cash flow from operations of $342 million



Riyadh: Fortinet® (Nasdaq: FTNT), a global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, has announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.



“In the second quarter, we successfully balanced growth and profitability as our non-GAAP operating margin increased 820 basis points year-over-year to a company record of 35.1%1, while billings and revenue were at the high end of their respective guidance ranges,” said Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fortinet. “We are continuing to execute our strategy to invest in the fast-growing Unified SASE and Security Operations markets, while gaining market share in Secure Networking. We expect to emerge as a SASE leader, as we are the only vendor in the Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Single-Vendor SASE that is also recognized in five different network security Magic Quadrant™ reports.2”



Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2024

Revenue: Total revenue was $1.43 billion for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 10.9% compared to $1.29 billion for the same quarter of 2023.

Product Revenue: Product revenue was $451.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 4.4% compared to $472.6 million for the same quarter of 2023.

Service Revenue: Service revenue was $982.4 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 19.8% compared to $820.2 million for the same quarter of 2023.

Billings1: Total billings were $1.54 billion for the second quarter of 2024, remaining flat compared to $1.54 billion for the same quarter of 2023.

Deferred Revenue: Total deferred revenue was $5.90 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of 15.0% compared to $5.13 billion as of June 30, 2023.

GAAP Operating Income and Margin: GAAP operating income was $437.2 million for the second quarter of 2024, representing a GAAP operating margin of 30.5%. GAAP operating income was $279.0 million for the same quarter of 2023, representing a GAAP operating margin of 21.6%.

Non-GAAP Operating Income and Margin1: Non-GAAP operating income was $503.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 35.1%. Non-GAAP operating income was $348.1 million for the same quarter of 2023, representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 26.9%.

GAAP Net Income and Diluted Net Income Per Share: GAAP net income was $379.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to GAAP net income of $266.3 million for the same quarter of 2023. GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.49 for the second quarter of 2024, based on 769.9 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, compared to GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.33 for the same quarter of 2023, based on 795.9 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP Net Income and Diluted Net Income Per Share1: Non-GAAP net income was $439.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to non-GAAP net income of $300.4 million for the same quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.57 for the second quarter of 2024, based on 769.9 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, compared to $0.38 for the same quarter of 2023, based on 795.9 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.

Cash Flow: Cash flow from operations was $342.0 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $515.1 million for the same quarter of 2023.

Free Cash Flow1: Free cash flow was $318.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $438.3 million for the same quarter of 2023.

About Fortinet

Fortinet is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today, we deliver cybersecurity everywhere you need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with high-profile, well-respected organizations from both the public and private sectors, including CERTs, government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet’s commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.