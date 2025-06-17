Dubai, UAE: Fortinet, the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, has announced the launch of its Sovereign SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) solution at its annual Security Day in Dubai.

Fortinet’s Sovereign SASE solution enables businesses to securely connect and protect users, applications, and data, regardless of location. It guarantees that data resides and is processed within specific geographical boundaries, giving organisations complete control over their sensitive data while complying with regional data regulations.

Sovereign SASE supports a range of industries and is ideal for organizations operating in highly regulated verticals with sensitive data like government, finance, and healthcare, or any business that handles classified information and critical infrastructure.

Shadi Khuffash, Senior Regional Director of South Middle East at Fortinet commented: “In today’s global economy, organisations face a growing array of cybersecurity threats and compliance complexities. At the same time, local data protection regulations create strict requirements around data governance that organisations in the UAE must navigate. Fortinet’s launch of Sovereign SASE helps organisations to proactively detect and respond to threats, improve anomaly detection, and enhance user experience. This in turn creates a more agile and transparent industry that can respond to the needs of its citizens in real-time.”

Security Day Focuses on AI, Quantum, and Cloud Security

As Fortinet’s flagship cybersecurity event in the region, the Security Day in Dubai brought together over 400 customers, partners, and industry professionals from across the UAE, including local government.

Experts led sessions on topics such as AI, Quantum Computing, and the global threat landscape, giving attendees a first-hand look into the cybersecurity matters that are impacting industries across the Middle East.

The Welcome Keynote was delivered by esteemed guest H.E. Dr. Mohammad Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cyber Security Council, followed by an Opening Keynote from Alain Sanchez, Field CISO at Fortinet.

A dedicated Tech Expo offered hands-on networking, while a session hosted by Fortinet’s Vice President of Global Threat Intelligence, Derek Manky, revealed the latest attack methods in the region as well as the solutions that organizations can leverage to cope with increasingly sophisticated cybercriminals.

“The Security Days are the largest and most comprehensive in-person Fortinet security event in the region. They have proven to be a prime opportunity for all cybersecurity professionals to gain security insights, discover the latest trends and innovations, and connect with like-minded individuals. We will host another Security Day event in Abu Dhabi on June 19th,” concluded Khuffash.

