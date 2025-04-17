Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced significant FortiAI innovations embedded across the Fortinet Security Fabric platform to enhance protection against new and emerging threats, simplify and automate security and network operations, and secure employee use of AI-enabled services.

“Fortinet’s AI advantage stems from the breadth and depth of our AI ecosystem—shaped by over a decade of AI innovation and reinforced by more patents than any other cybersecurity vendor,” said Michael Xie, Founder, President, and Chief Technology Officer at Fortinet. “By embedding FortiAI across the Fortinet Security Fabric platform, including new agentic AI capabilities, we’re empowering our customers to reduce the workload on their security and network analysts while improving the efficiency, speed, and accuracy of their security and networking operations. In parallel, we’ve added coverage across the Fabric eco-system to enable customers to monitor and control the use of GenAI-enabled services within their organization.”

The Need for AI-Driven Protection and Security for AI Systems

Enterprises must leverage security solutions that use AI to defend against increasingly advanced threats—especially those that use AI to bypass defenses, automate attacks, and exploit vulnerabilities. At the same time, organizations must secure their own AI systems from data poisoning, adversarial manipulation, and unauthorized access. Without robust protection, AI can become both a target and a weapon for cybercriminals. Fortinet has you covered, with more than 500 AI patents issued and pending, and more than 15 years of AI innovation, delivering AI-driven security to stop advanced threats while ensuring AI systems remain protected and trustworthy.

New AI Innovations from Fortinet

FortiAI has now expanded to encompass Fortinet’s entire AI-driven approach across security and network operations, protecting environments, and securing AI models and LLMs. Integrated into the Fortinet Security Fabric platform, it delivers intelligent, autonomous capabilities to stop advanced threats, streamline operations, and support secure AI adoption.

This expansion of FortiAI introduces new capabilities across two key areas:

FortiAI-Assist combines GenAI, agentic AI, and AIOps to simplify and transform security and network operations with intelligent automation and analytics. New capabilities include:

Agentic AI Applications for Network Operations Autonomous network management initiated through the GenAI assistant enables the creation of network configuration and security policy updates, validation and correction of existing configurations, and troubleshooting and remediation of network issues without human intervention. Automated network optimization and troubleshooting using GenAI and AIOps enhance network operations for wired, wireless, and SD-WAN, and proactively identify and offer remediation of issues before users are impacted.

Agentic AI Applications for Security Operations Automated alert triage prioritizes notifications based on risk, context, and historical patterns, suppresses duplicate alerts, and only flags high-confidence threats within the system or directly to the threat analyst, depending on the organization’s preferences. Adaptive threat hunting scans logs, network traffic, and user behavior to search for threats without waiting for human input. Root-cause tracing uses AI-driven reasoning to identify an attack's origin, method, and impact. Threat intelligence enrichment enhances security intelligence by correlating attack patterns and attributing adversary tactics, improving proactive defense.



FortiAI-Protect enhances security with AI-driven threat detection, enabling the identification of advanced and unknown threats. It also provides contextual risk assessments to strengthen security and enforce access controls for third-party GenAI applications. These enhancements further increase the value of FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services for both new and existing customers. New capabilities include:

Detecting AI application usage for over 6,500 AI URLs, including GenAI applications. Security teams also gain added context around the use cases, the model used for training, and the location of where the data goes.

for over 6,500 AI URLs, including GenAI applications. Security teams also gain added context around the use cases, the model used for training, and the location of where the data goes. Controlling access and content to GenAI using zero-trust principles allows security teams to block shadow AI or high-risk AI application usage. Visibility into AI application lists and additional context, such as geolocation and training models, also allows admins to define organization-wide AI usage policies.

using zero-trust principles allows security teams to block shadow AI or high-risk AI application usage. Visibility into AI application lists and additional context, such as geolocation and training models, also allows admins to define organization-wide AI usage policies. Enhancing threat analysis and malware protection by expanding machine learning and large-scale data analysis to detect and neutralize emerging malware threats. Continued refinement of contextual correlation with known threat indicators further reduces false positives, ensuring precise threat identification while maintaining operational efficiency.

Improving safeguards against sophisticated attacks by continuing to train the intrusion prevention system (IPS) machine learning models to adapt and detect new attack techniques.

Fortinet Helps Organizations Secure their AI Models, Infrastructure, and Data

Organizations can also securely adopt AI with FortiAI-SecureAI by leveraging capabilities that span the Fortinet Security Fabric platform to protect AI infrastructure from network-based threats, secure web applications and APIs, and defend cloud-native AI workloads across major providers. FortiAI-SecureAI ensures data integrity, prevents LLM data leakage, safeguards AI models and intellectual property, enforces zero-trust access, and enables early attack detection and response.

FortiAI Prioritizes Data Privacy for Organizations

FortiAI uses a multi-layered data protection approach to enforce strict privacy controls, preventing data that is shared with the Fortinet GenAI assistant from training the LLM. Queries are also processed locally, ensuring data never leaves the network, while sensitive information is blocked or masked before reaching the language model.

With FortiAI-Assist, FortiAI-Protect, and FortiAI-SecureAI, Fortinet continues to lead in AI-driven cybersecurity to help organizations stay ahead of evolving threats.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (Nasdaq: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere our customers need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry.

