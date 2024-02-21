Dubai: Techarabia Information Systems L.L.C, the pioneering developers behind the eTendering solution Fortender, proudly announces a momentous contract signing with their inaugural customer in Saudi Arabia, Mofarreh Al Harbi & Partners (MAH), one of the largest construction companies in the region. This significant partnership solidifies Techarabia's commitment to excellence and signifies a crucial milestone in their expansion into the dynamic Saudi market and their dedication to delivering innovative solutions and contributing to the flourishing construction landscape in the region.

"We are thrilled to establish a partnership with Mofarreh Al Harbi & Partners as our first client in Saudi Arabia," said Mr. Mohamed Al Mulla, Co-founder and Managing Parter at Techarabia. "Working with a company of such stature, with a rich history in construction, is an absolute pleasure. This strategic alliance not only marks the beginning of a fruitful relationship but also emphasizes our shared vision for advancing digital transformation in the construction industry within the region. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Mofarreh Al Harbi & Partners for placing their trust in us and providing us with the opportunity to support their business and their vision to digitize their processes”.

Mr. Al Mulla further emphasized the strategic importance of this partnership, stating, "This collaboration is a direct response to our growth strategy for 2024 and aligns with our plan to tap into the vast potential of the Saudi market. Fortender is a tailored solution that is designed to meet the specific needs of the construction industry in the region, and we believe, that is our key strength point”.

Mr. Mohamed Abu Nimah, the commercial manager at Mofarreh Al Harbi & Partners, expressed the significance of this collaboration: "We are delighted to embark on this journey with Techarabia. This partnership aligns seamlessly with our commitment to embracing innovative technologies and underscores our dedication to enhancing efficiency within our operations. Techarabia's solution “Fortender” stood out for its tailored approach dedicated to the construction industry, and we believe this collaboration will play a pivotal role in our ongoing efforts to modernize our processes and contribute to the digital evolution of the construction sector in Saudi Arabia."

For media inquiries, please contact:

[Samar Ferzly] [Marketing Manager, Techarabia Information Systems L.L.C] [samar@techarabia.ae]