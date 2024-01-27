Formula E is thrilled to announce this renewed partnership in Diriyah where it is launching the season's first double-header on January 26 and 27.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: In a landmark move for motorsport broadcasting in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, Formula E announces the renewal of its media partnership exclusively with the Saudi Sports Company (SSC) for the next three seasons. This extended agreement includes more comprehensive year-round coverage on SSC, Shahid and MBC ACTION, including live coverage of the Diriyah E-Prix.

SSC 2, the dedicated motorsport channel, will complement its offering of extensive live broadcasting of all races and qualifying sessions with new highlights packages, demonstrating its unwavering dedication to motorsport enthusiasts in the region. In addition, Shahid, the world’s leading Arabic streaming language, by MBC GROUP will offer all-encompassing coverage of every racing session, along with other exclusive Formula E programs, ensuring fans have comprehensive access to their favourite electric motorsport action.

MBC ACTION, recognized as the premier action channel in the region, will enhance this coverage by broadcasting live the qualifying and race sessions of both Diriyah races. Additionally, MBC ACTION will provide highlights coverage for all races, ensuring fans do not miss any of the pivotal moments throughout the season.

The renewal of the partnership is both a continuation of the existing partnership as well as a testament of increased commitment to the motorsport from SSC and MBC ACTION. The agreement encompasses the exclusive broadcast rights in both English and Arabic across: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

Aarti Dabas, Chief Media Officer, Formula E said: "We are absolutely delighted to renew our partnership with the Saudi Sports Company providing expanded coverage and marking a significant milestone for the Formula E Championship in the MENA region. This collaboration is a testament to our shared commitment to bringing exhilarating motorsport action to our fans.

“As we gear up for the Diriyah E-Prix, we look forward to delivering unparalleled coverage and bringing the thrilling world of electric racing closer to our ever-growing fanbase across this important region."

The commitment of SSC to Formula E reflects the growing interest in electric motorsport in the MENA region and their dedication to bringing premium sports content to their audience. This partnership will ensure that fans have unparalleled access to the excitement and innovation that Formula E embodies.

Coinciding with this announcement is this weekend’s 2024 Diriyah E-Prix set against the backdrop of the city’s historic street circuit under night skies. All eyes will be on Pascal Wehrlein (TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team) who seeks to repeat his double victory from the previous season. The challenging and intricate circuit in Diriyah will provide a dynamic playground for top drivers, combining advanced technology, intense racing, and Formula E's dedication to sustainability. This event in Saudi Arabia is expected to showcase the evolving landscape of electric motorsport, promising competitive racing and strategic prowess.

The terms of this renewed partnership include:

- Licensee: Saudi Sports Company.

- Territory: MENA region (specific countries listed above).

- Exclusivity: Exclusive rights.

- Language: English and Arabic.

- Term: Seasons 10-12 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

- Channels: SSC2 and MBC Action.

- Broadcast Commitments: Full coverage of all E-Prix and Qualifying across SSC2 , with regular highlights.

- Local Race: Special focus on the Diriyah Rounds with live broadcasts and regular highlights also on MBC Action.

