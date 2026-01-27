F1’s high profile global platform amplifies Standard Chartered’s cross-border wealth management and corporate & investment banking capabilities

The partnership enables unparalleled client experiences around the world and trackside branding will reach over 1.6 billion viewers across the world’s most dynamic markets

Partnership includes official sponsorship of F1 Academy, to further improve inclusion in motorsport

Standard Chartered announced today that it will become Formula 1’s Official Wealth Management Partner and Official Corporate and Investment Banking Partner in a multi-year deal from 2026.

This iconic partnership unites two organisations defined by the relentless pursuit of performance and distinctive global connectivity.

Formula 1 is one of the fastest growing sports in the world, attracting a younger and more diverse audience – 43% of fans are aged under 35 and 42% are female.

F1’s global footprint ties in well to Standard Chartered’s cross-border network across the most dynamic markets in the world, with the Group operating in 19 of the 21 F1 race markets.

Standard Chartered’s branding will feature on trackside signage and clients will have the opportunity to benefit from a range of exclusive experiences.

Through the partnership Standard Chartered will also work with F1 to drive global progress on shared values and ambitions – particularly to promote inclusion through partnership with F1 Academy, which champions and develops female participation in the sport.

Roberto Hoornweg, CEO, Corporate & Investment Banking, Standard Chartered, said: “We’re proud to become an Official Partner to F1, which shares our relentless commitment to high performance, innovation, a world-class client experience, and distinctive global connectivity. F1’s footprint reflects our own cross-border network, with our presence in 19 out of 21 F1 race markets and many other countries where clients enjoy watching one of the most exciting, fastest-growing sports in the world.”

Judy Hsu, CEO, Wealth and Retail Banking, Standard Chartered, continued: “As a leading international wealth manager, we will draw on our international network and expertise to bring clients closer to the excitement of F1. Our clients value premium service, innovation and seamless global connectivity, and this partnership will unlock exclusive experiences for them. Our support for F1 Academy reinforces our commitment to championing female talent and developing the next generation of motorsport talent across our unique footprint.”

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: “I am thrilled to welcome Standard Chartered, an incredible financial powerhouse, as a new partner to Formula 1. We are both truly global in nature, sharing fantastic locations around the world with the desire to drive performance and create experiences that excite people and bring them together. With Standard Chartered’s support for F1 Academy, I can’t wait to have them join us in the paddock and see what we can achieve together.”

